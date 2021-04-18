2021 ACM Awards leaves some viewers frustrated amid technical difficulties: ‘So many hiccups’

The 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards aired on CBS on Sunday night, and with it, a pair of noticeable faux pas.

Since the coronavirus pandemic forced the entertainment industry to go remote, award shows have been no stranger to technical difficulties and mishaps that have marred broadcasts.

Sunday's show, which featured pre-taped performances from several artists, was no exception.

Award-winning duo Dan + Shay's pre-recorded performance of their song "Glad You Exist" seemed to air out of sync.

The band addressed the mishap on Twitter.

"Apparently there was an audio/video sync issue on the television broadcast," they wrote online. "We’re bummed about it, but it happens, especially when performances are happening in multiple locations."

Performances for the show took place at several locations across Nashville, Tenn., including the Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Café.

"Kudos to the @ACMawards for pulling off a great show," Dan + Shay concluded.

The snafu resulted in fans voicing frustrations online.

"Please own up to the production issues that caused the audio and video to be off," said one viewer. "I’ve seen Dan+Shay live numerous times. They don’t lip sync and it’s sad to think that there are now people who think they do."

"Too bad on the CBS broadcast that's not even close to what it looked like," added another. "Totally butchered it - the sound was off by at least 5 seconds."

Said a third: "Nice song but what went wrong on the delay. Very distracting. Is this not LIVE?"

Their issue wasn't the only one that caught viewers' eyes either.

When Martina McBride took to the stage to announce the winner for single of the year, she correctly said "I Hope You're Happy Now" by Carly Pearce and Lee Brice won, though "I Hope" by Gabby Barrett appeared on the TV screen.

"The @ACMawards have so many hiccups tonight. They just put Gabby Barrett’s song up for Single of The Year but then the winner was different," noted a viewer.

"What just happened with the single of the year?" asked another. "It said Gabby Barrett at the bottom of the screen??? Anyone see that??"

However, there were viewers who loved the show. "It was the best show I've seen in a long time! Great job @ACMawards!" said one person.

"@ACMawards Great show! Missing live music. Great night. Congrats to all!" added another viewer.

Reps for the Academy of Country Music did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.