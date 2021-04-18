2021 ACMs partial winners' list

The 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards (ACMs) are here.

Marking one of the biggest nights of the year in country music, industry superstars Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton will host the soiree which will take place at several locations across Nashville, Tenn., including the Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Café.

The evening will also be a who's who of country crooners with appearances expected from Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton and more.

Just over a week ago, two winners were announced early: Gabby Barrett and Jimmie Allen, who nabbed wins for new female artist and new male artist of the year, respectively. Additionally, Carly Pearce and Lee Brice's duet "I Hope You're Happy Now" has been named the music event of the year.

ACM AWARDS 2021 PROMISE COUNTRY'S BIGGEST STARS WILL PERFORM WITH SOME MAJOR EXCEPTIONS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Here's a look at the evening's winners:

Entertainer of the year:

Female artist of the year:

Male artist of the year:

Duo of the year:

Group of the year: Old Dominion

New female artist of the year: Gabby Barrett

New male artist of the year: Jimmie Allen

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER