'13 Going on 30' celebrates 20th anniversary: Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, other cast members then and now

The film "13 Going on 30" is 20 years old.

The rom-com came out two decades ago this year, premiering April 23, 2004.

In the film, a 13-year-old named Jenna Rink's life is turned upside down when her wish to be a grown-up comes true, making her a 30-year-old woman when she wakes the day after her birthday.

Jennifer Garner played the 30-year-old version of Rink. Mark Ruffalo also starred in the film.

So, where is the cast of the film now? Read on to see more recent projects from the stars, and A-listers you may have forgotten were part of the cast.

Garner played the adult version of Rink in "13 Going on 30." This movie became one Garner is still known for today.

It was an early role for the actress, although she did star in the TV show "Alias" and had small parts in movies like "Catch Me If You Can" leading up to this film.

Garner has kept up an impressive acting career since playing a 13-year-old trapped in a 30-year-old body. Other notable projects of Garner's include the action film "Daredevil" and the 2007 film "Juno."

Before Mark Ruffalo was the Hulk, he was the grown-up version of Rink's childhood friend Matt Flamhaff.

Since playing Flamhaff in "13 Going on 30," Ruffalo has become known for playing Bruce Banner/the Hulk in the Marvel franchise.

Ruffalo is also a four-time Oscar nominee. He was first nominated for his role in the 2011 film "The Kids Are All Right" and was nominated again in 2015 for his role in "Foxcatcher."

In 2016, he was nominated for the movie "Spotlight" and most recently earned a nomination in 2024 for his part in the film "Poor Things."

Christa B. Allen, now an adult herself, played a younger version of Garner's character in the 2004 movie.

Allen's first movie role was in "13 Going on 30." After that, she made many appearances on Disney TV shows and dramas like "Grey's Anatomy" and "ER."

In more recent years, Allen has stepped away from acting and moved more toward social media influencing.

She even posted a TikTok miniseries in 2020, creating videos based on the 2004 film.

Sean Marquette played a younger version of Ruffalo's character in "13 Going on 30."

Since appearing in the movie, Marquette has had roles in many TV shows, like "Schooled" and "The Goldbergs."

Judy Greer played Lucy Wyman, high school mean girl turned best friend and co-worker of Garner's character in her adult life.

Greer has had many roles in TV and film since "13 Going on 30," including "27 Dresses," "Ant-Man," "Jurassic World," "Arrested Development" and "The Thing About Pam."

Andy Serkis played the boss of the magazine that Rink worked at in "13 Going on 30."

Serkis has played many roles since in various highly beloved franchises, including "Star Wars," "The Lord of the Rings," "Planet of the Apes" and Marvel.

This rom-com included a few future Marvel stars, including Brie Larson.

If you blink you'll miss her, but a young Larson was also part of the cast.

This role came in the early years of Larson's career, when she played "Six Chick #3," a member of the popular group at school.

Larson has since graduated from background characters to lead her role as Captain Marvel in the superhero franchise.