The beloved Jennifer Garner: A look back at movies that made her famous, former relationships and more

Jennifer Garner is an actress known for her roles in popular movies and television shows like "Alias," "13 Going on 30" and "Daredevil." Before stepping into the spotlight, Garner went to college at Denison University as a chemistry major prior to studying theater.

Garner's breakthrough role was in the show "Alias," beginning in 2001, where she played Agent Sydney Bristow. Garner received many accolades for her performance in the show, including four consecutive Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe win.

The roles have poured in for Garner over the years, including "Dude, Where's My Car?" in 2000, "Catch Me If You Can" in 2002 and "Daredevil" in 2003, where she starred alongside Ben Affleck.

In 2004, Garner was in the rom-com "13 Going on 30" with Mark Ruffalo and led the "Daredevil" spin-off "Elektra" in 2005. In 2007, she was in "The Kingdom" as well as the popular film "Juno." In the following years, she was in movies such as "Ghosts of Girlfriends Past" (2009), "Valentine's Day" (2010) and "Dallas Buyers Club" (2013).

More recent roles Garner has held include ones in "Yes Day" (2021), "The Adam Project" (2022) and "Family Switch" (2023).

Garner has been married twice, both times to former co-stars. She was first married to her "Felicity" co-star Scott Foley from 2000 to 2004. She was later married to Affleck from 2005 until 2015. The two share children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.