Jennifer Garner

The beloved Jennifer Garner: A look back at movies that made her famous, former relationships and more

One of Garner's most popular roles is rom-com '13 Going on 30' with Mark Ruffalo

By Ashlyn Messier Fox News
Published
  • Jennifer Garner in a scene from "Alias"
    Image 1 of 10

    One of Jennifer Garner's first big roles was on the television show "Alias" as Agent Sydney Bristow. The show ran for five seasons, but rarely drew large numbers of audience members. (Bob Marshak/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

  • Tom Hanks, Jennifer Garner, Steven Spielberg, Frank Abagnale Jr. and Leonardo DiCaprio
    Image 2 of 10

    In 2002, Jennifer Garner acted in the Steven Spielberg-directed movie "Catch Me If You Can." Garner acts in the film alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Christopher Walken and more. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Inc.)

  • Colin Farrell, Michael Clarke Duncan, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck
    Image 3 of 10

    Jennifer Garner starred in the superhero movie "Daredevil" in 2003 and the 2005 spin-off "Elektra." In the 2003 film, Garner appeared as Elektra, and her now ex-husband, Ben Affleck, starred as Daredevil, though the couple originally met in 2000. (Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

  • Jennifer Garner on set for "13 Going on 30"
    Image 4 of 10

    "13 Going on 30" is a popular 2004 rom-com starring Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo. The actress often looks back on her time making the movie via social media. (James Devaney/WireImage)

  • Jamie Foxx and Jennifer Garner at premiere of "The Kingdom"
    Image 5 of 10

    Jennifer Garner starred alongside Jamie Foxx in the action-packed 2007 film "The Kingdom." (Francois Durand/Getty Images)

  • Jennifer Garner on set of "Ghost of Girlfriends Past"
    Image 6 of 10

    The 2009 rom-com "Ghosts of Girlfriends Past" sees Jennifer Garner and Matthew McConaughey in leading roles. The star plays the childhood best friend of McConaughey. (Patrick Whittemore/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

  • Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck
    Image 7 of 10

    Previous co-stars of the film "Pearl Harbor", Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were married for 10 years, from 2005 to 2015. They share three children; Violet, Seraphina and Samuel. Before her marriage to Affleck, she was married to Scott Foley from 2000 until 2004. Recently, Seraphina revealed her new name, Fin, at Garner's father's funeral in 2024. (Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

  • Jennifer Garner, Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto
    Image 8 of 10

    In 2013, Jennifer Garner worked with Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto in "Dallas Buyers Club." She starred as Dr. Eve Saks, a caring doctor for McConaughey's character. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

  • "The Adam Project" screening
    Image 9 of 10

    One of Jennifer Garner's more recent roles was in the 2022 action/Sci-fi movie "The Adam Project," also starring Ryan Reynolds. Garner stars as Ellie Reed, the mother to Adam. (Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

  • Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms at "Family Switch" premiere
    Image 10 of 10

    The 2023 Netflix film "Family Switch," starring Jennifer Garner, is about two parents who find themselves in the bodies of their teenage children and vice versa. (Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Jennifer Garner is an actress known for her roles in popular movies and television shows like "Alias," "13 Going on 30" and "Daredevil." Before stepping into the spotlight, Garner went to college at Denison University as a chemistry major prior to studying theater.

Garner's breakthrough role was in the show "Alias," beginning in 2001, where she played Agent Sydney Bristow. Garner received many accolades for her performance in the show, including four consecutive Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe win.

The roles have poured in for Garner over the years, including "Dude, Where's My Car?" in 2000, "Catch Me If You Can" in 2002 and "Daredevil" in 2003, where she starred alongside Ben Affleck. 

In 2004, Garner was in the rom-com "13 Going on 30" with Mark Ruffalo and led the "Daredevil" spin-off "Elektra" in 2005. In 2007, she was in "The Kingdom" as well as the popular film "Juno." In the following years, she was in movies such as "Ghosts of Girlfriends Past" (2009), "Valentine's Day" (2010) and "Dallas Buyers Club" (2013).

More recent roles Garner has held include ones in "Yes Day" (2021), "The Adam Project" (2022) and "Family Switch" (2023).

Garner has been married twice, both times to former co-stars. She was first married to her "Felicity" co-star Scott Foley from 2000 to 2004. She was later married to Affleck from 2005 until 2015. The two share children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 

