Cuisinart's Friends and Family Sale: Save up to 40% on air fryers, grill and griddles, stand mixers and more

Whether you’re upgrading your kitchen gear or getting a head start on holiday shopping, now is a great time to save. Cuisinart's Friends and Family Sale, running now through Nov. 9, is full of deals. From griddles and grills to air fryers and stand mixers, there’s an essential for every home cook.

Original price: $419.95

With room for a 13-inch pizza or a 9-by-13-inch pan, this stainless steel toaster oven is ready to take on any meal. It heats up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and works as an air fryer (on up to four pounds of food), toaster, slow cooker and convection oven. Easily feed a crowd without turning on your main oven.

Original price: $219.95

Make family-sized meals fast with this 9-quart basket air fryer. With a basket divider for cooking multiple foods at once, this roomy fryer crisps, bakes, broils, roasts, dehydrates and keeps food warm. Helpful presets for popular snacks turn it into a kitchen upgrade that makes mealtime easier.

Original price: $129.95

Made from high-carbon stainless steel, this 15-piece knife set cuts with precision. The set includes six kitchen knives, six steak knives, all-purpose kitchen shears and a sharpening steel, all housed in a sleek storage block. The comfortable handles are available in black or white.

Original price: $319.95

With a 500-watt motor and 12 speeds, this stand mixer tackles everything from cookie dough to bread. The tilt-back head makes it easy to access the 5.5-quart bowl, and it’s equipped with a chef’s whisk, dough hook and flat paddle. Its die-cast metal design comes in bold colors that bring a pop of color to your kitchen.

Original price: $189.95

A must-have for parties and family gatherings, this compact ice cube maker ensures you never run out of ice. In under 10 minutes, it produces small or large bullet-shaped cubes – up to 26 pounds per day. The compact design fits right on your counter and includes an ice tray and scoop. It even cleans itself and lights up to remind you when to add water or empty the bin.

Original price: $419.95

Brew like a barista at home with this four-in-one coffee maker. This versatile machine makes up to 10 cups of fresh coffee with customizable time, temperature and strength settings. Or make single-serve espresso shots with Nespresso original line capsules. The built-in steam wand lets you froth and steam milk for lattes, cappuccinos and more.

Original price: $149.94

The Griddler Five boasts multiple cooking modes and digital features, including an LCD display, easy-touch controls and a sear function for added flavor. Designed with a floating cover and reversible grill/griddle plates, this appliance allows you to switch from panini press to breakfast station fast.

Original price: $189.95

From chopping and dough mixing to shredding and slicing, this Cuisinart 9-cup food processor handles any prep task. Use the continuous feed attachment for nonstop slicing. When you’re done, store everything neatly in the in-bowl storage system that keeps blades and discs organized between uses.

Original price: $74.95

Cuisinart’s Belgian waffle maker rotates 180-degrees for even baking. It features a five-setting browning control system, so you can choose your preferred shade. Nonstick plates make the cleanup easy and the ready light tells you when your waffles are done.

Original price: $99.98

With a 500-watt motor and ultra-sharp stainless steel blades, this Cuisinart blender powers through ice. The easy-to-use touchpad offers seven speeds for everything from purées to smoothies. It features a durable 48-ounce glass jar with a dripless pour spout. It also comes with a recipe book.