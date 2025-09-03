Expand / Collapse search
Kohl’s sitewide sale – Get up to 50% off Gloria Vanderbilt jeans, Crock-Pot cookware and more

Savings available on name brands for clothing and kitchen must-haves

Shop chinos, jeans and more for an extra 20% off during Kohl's sale.

Kohl’s is an extra 20% off almost everything, including items that are already on sale. 

Whether you’re looking to stock up on cozy sweaters and new jeans from brands like LC Lauren Conrad, Croft & Barrow and Gloria Vanderbilt, or upgrade your kitchen with a new French door air fryer from chef Emeril Lagasse, this is the perfect time to shop. Use the coupon code SHOPPER20 at checkout, which expires on Sept. 7.

Kitchen

Now is a great time to grab a deal on a small kitchen appliance to help make meal prep easier.

Crock-Pot 7-qt. slow cooker: on sale for $84.99 (23% off)

Original price: $109.99

Prepare yummy stews the easy way with a crockpot.

Invest in a large-capacity slow cooker before the holidays. This one features a programmable digital timer and a secure locking lid, making it ideal for transporting meals.

Toastmaster electric skillet: on sale for $14.39 (42% off)

Original price: $24.99

Use this skillet for cooking small meals.

This compact electric skillet is perfect for frying, simmering and sautéing small meals or single servings, with adjustable temperature control.

Emeril Lagasse french door air fryer: on sale for $262.99 (20% off)

Original price: $319.99

Free up oven space with this large air fryer.

Emeril Lagasse french door air fryer combines the functions of an air fryer, oven, toaster and more, featuring a convenient French door design and a large cooking capacity.

Presto electric percolator: on sale for $86.39 (28% off)

Original price: $119.99

Serve up coffee for guests quickly.

This Presto electric percolator brews up to 12 cups of coffee quickly, delivering a rich, full-bodied flavor. It's made from durable stainless steel for a sleek look.

Fall decor

Now is a great chance to grab seasonal decor perfect for updating your home for fall and the upcoming holidays.

Happy Fall coir rug: on sale for $15.99 (36% off)

Original price $24.99

Invite the new season with an outdoor rug.

This durable and welcoming doormat greets guests with a "Happy Fall" message. It is made from natural coir fibers to trap dirt and add a festive touch to your entryway.

Fall floral pumpkin artificial wreath: on sale for $31.99 (20% off)

Original price: $39.99

This seasonal wreath is decorated with pumpkins.

This seasonal wreath features autumn flowers, greenery, and small pumpkins – perfect for hanging on a door or wall to celebrate the season.

Velvet pumpkin table decor: on sale for $25.59 (36% off)

Original price: $39.99

Get the table ready for the season.

This stylish centerpiece for your table, features soft velvet pumpkins mixed with artificial leaves and other botanicals.

Fall Carved pumpkin throw pillow: on sale for $25.59 (36% off)

Original price: $39.99

Add a festive touch to your sofa.

This festive throw pillow is designed with carved pumpkins and adds a cozy and seasonal accent to your sofa or chair.

Fall hello porch decor: on sale for $31.99 (36% off)

Original price: $49.99

Greet guests with an outdoor sign.

This 18-inch outdoor sign features a "Hello Fall" message, designed to add a warm and inviting feel to your porch or entryway.

Women

Build up your fall wardrobe with styles that are classic and comfortable.

Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda Classic Jeans: on sale for $23.99 (50% off)

Original price: $48

Try these classic jeans for a flattering fit.

These Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda Classic Jeans have a comfortable and flattering fit. They are made with stretch denim for comfort and flexibility.

LC Lauren Conrad High Rise 5 Pocket Skinny Jeans: on sale for $23.99 (40% off)

Original price: $39.99

These skinny jeans are made with stretch denim.

LC Lauren Conrad High-Rise Skinny Jeans have a sleek and form-fitting silhouette. They are made with stretch denim for a comfortable and flexible fit.

Croft & Barrow flannel shirt: on sale for $15.99 (36% off)

Original price: $24.99

This extra-soft flannel shirt is perfect for cooler weather.

Croft & Barrow extra soft plaid flannel shirt is made from soft, lightweight flannel. It's perfect for layering or wearing on its own for a cozy, casual style.

Patchwork cardigan: on sale for $41.72 (44% off)

Original price: $74.50

This patchwork cardigan is perfect for layering.

Grab this Patchwork Long Sleeve Cardigan to use alone or as a layer when colder weather arrives. This open-front sweater features a distinctive patchwork design and is made from a soft material blend.

Chenille zip-up sweater: on sale for $35.19 (38% off)

Original price: $54.99

Wear this cozy sweater all season long.

The FLX Chenille Zip-Up Commuter Sweater is made from cozy chenille, and it's roomy. The perfect cardigan to throw over leggings or jeans this fall.

Men

Stock up on comfortable jeans and pants for fall.

Loose fit jeans: on sale for $15.99 (36% off)

Original price: $24.99

These jeans feature a classic five-pocket design.

These Truth + Triumph loose fit jeans are made with stretch denim. They offer a relaxed fit through the seat and thigh.

Sonoma Goods brushed flannel shirt: on sale for $19.99 (33% off)

Original price: $29.99

This wardrobe staple is known for its comfortable feel and classic style. 

The Men's Sonoma Goods For Life Long Sleeve Brushed Flannel Shirt is made from a soft, brushed flannel fabric that provides warmth without being heavy, making it an excellent layering piece for cooler weather. 

Apt. 9 Merino blend crewneck sweater: on sale for $23.99 (40% off)

Original price: $39.99

This crewneck is the perfect layering piece.

The Apt. 9 Merino Blend Crewneck Sweater is made with a blend of soft merino wool and other fibers. It is warm and lightweight.

FLX commuter quarter-zip: on sale for $31.99 (36% off)

Original price: $49.99

This is a comfortable and versatile layering piece. 

This FLX commuter quarter-zip sweater features a soft-knit construction, a high collar and a quarter-zip front.  It has a clean, modern look suitable for both casual wear and the office.

Sonoma Goods For Life Chinos: on sale for $27.99 (20% off)

Original price: $34.99

Look good while staying comfortable in these chinos.

Sonoma Goods For Life Flexwear Straight-Fit Chinos have a classic straight fit and are made with a stretch fabric for added flexibility and comfort.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Sonoma Goods For Life pants: on sale for $27.99 (20% off)

Original price: $34.99

These easy pull-up pants are perfect for weekends.

Sonoma Goods For Life Stretch Pull-On Pants have an easy pull-on design with an elastic waistband and are made with a stretchy fabric for all-day comfort.

