Kohl’s sitewide sale – Get up to 50% off Gloria Vanderbilt jeans, Crock-Pot cookware and more

Kohl’s is an extra 20% off almost everything, including items that are already on sale.

Whether you’re looking to stock up on cozy sweaters and new jeans from brands like LC Lauren Conrad, Croft & Barrow and Gloria Vanderbilt, or upgrade your kitchen with a new French door air fryer from chef Emeril Lagasse, this is the perfect time to shop. Use the coupon code SHOPPER20 at checkout, which expires on Sept. 7.

Kitchen

Now is a great time to grab a deal on a small kitchen appliance to help make meal prep easier.

Original price: $109.99

Invest in a large-capacity slow cooker before the holidays. This one features a programmable digital timer and a secure locking lid, making it ideal for transporting meals.

Original price: $24.99

This compact electric skillet is perfect for frying, simmering and sautéing small meals or single servings, with adjustable temperature control.

Original price: $319.99

Emeril Lagasse french door air fryer combines the functions of an air fryer, oven, toaster and more, featuring a convenient French door design and a large cooking capacity.

Original price: $119.99

This Presto electric percolator brews up to 12 cups of coffee quickly, delivering a rich, full-bodied flavor. It's made from durable stainless steel for a sleek look.

Fall decor

Now is a great chance to grab seasonal decor perfect for updating your home for fall and the upcoming holidays.

Original price $24.99

This durable and welcoming doormat greets guests with a "Happy Fall" message. It is made from natural coir fibers to trap dirt and add a festive touch to your entryway.

Original price: $39.99



This seasonal wreath features autumn flowers, greenery, and small pumpkins – perfect for hanging on a door or wall to celebrate the season.

Original price: $39.99



This stylish centerpiece for your table, features soft velvet pumpkins mixed with artificial leaves and other botanicals.

Original price: $39.99

This festive throw pillow is designed with carved pumpkins and adds a cozy and seasonal accent to your sofa or chair.

Original price: $49.99

This 18-inch outdoor sign features a "Hello Fall" message, designed to add a warm and inviting feel to your porch or entryway.

Women

Build up your fall wardrobe with styles that are classic and comfortable.

Original price: $48

These Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda Classic Jeans have a comfortable and flattering fit. They are made with stretch denim for comfort and flexibility.

Original price: $39.99

LC Lauren Conrad High-Rise Skinny Jeans have a sleek and form-fitting silhouette. They are made with stretch denim for a comfortable and flexible fit.

Original price: $24.99

Croft & Barrow extra soft plaid flannel shirt is made from soft, lightweight flannel. It's perfect for layering or wearing on its own for a cozy, casual style.

Original price: $74.50

Grab this Patchwork Long Sleeve Cardigan to use alone or as a layer when colder weather arrives. This open-front sweater features a distinctive patchwork design and is made from a soft material blend.

Original price: $54.99

The FLX Chenille Zip-Up Commuter Sweater is made from cozy chenille, and it's roomy. The perfect cardigan to throw over leggings or jeans this fall.

Men

Stock up on comfortable jeans and pants for fall.

Original price: $24.99

These Truth + Triumph loose fit jeans are made with stretch denim. They offer a relaxed fit through the seat and thigh.

Original price: $29.99

The Men's Sonoma Goods For Life Long Sleeve Brushed Flannel Shirt is made from a soft, brushed flannel fabric that provides warmth without being heavy, making it an excellent layering piece for cooler weather.

Original price: $39.99

The Apt. 9 Merino Blend Crewneck Sweater is made with a blend of soft merino wool and other fibers. It is warm and lightweight.

Original price: $49.99

This FLX commuter quarter-zip sweater features a soft-knit construction, a high collar and a quarter-zip front. It has a clean, modern look suitable for both casual wear and the office.

Original price: $34.99

Sonoma Goods For Life Flexwear Straight-Fit Chinos have a classic straight fit and are made with a stretch fabric for added flexibility and comfort.

Original price: $34.99