The best gift wrap, bags and boxes for holiday gifting made easy

The holidays sneak up fast, and nothing dampens the spirit like finding you’re out of wrapping paper or tape when it’s time to wrap gifts. Get ahead of the rush by picking up gift wrap, bags, boxes, ribbons and holiday cards now. You can coast through the season feeling calm, prepared and festive – without paying extra for express shipping or battling crowded stores.

Whether you’re preparing to be Santa or are exchanging a few gifts with friends and family, having enough wrapping paper is key to a stress-free holiday. This three-pack of Hallmark wrapping paper – available in coordinating festive prints like snowflakes, stripes and plaid – comes in handy. Each roll measures 30 inches wide by 16 feet long for a total of 40 square feet per roll (that’s 120 total square feet).

This 12-pack of Hallmark gift boxes comes ready to use. Each box, featuring white snowflakes and diagonal stripes on kraft paper, measures 14.25 by 9.5 by 1.8 inches and is ideal for shirts, sweaters or other midsize gifts. The best part: no tape, ribbon or effort required. Just fill, close and stack for a Christmas tree display that rivals Santa’s workshop.

If you love coordinating the look of your wrapped gifts under the tree or simply like having options, this double-sided wrapping paper is sure to please. One side has a black and white checkered pattern while the other has a Christmas tree graphic in complementary colors and designs. The roll covers 61 square feet, wrapping up to 19 shirt-sized boxes. Similarly, this double-sided North Pole gift wrap features a holiday train scene on one side and a red and white star pattern on the other.

Whether you’re bringing wine as a hostess gift or treating someone on your list to a specialty liquor, these gift bags add a touch of holiday cheer. Each set comes with six natural burlap sacks and six red sacks, each with a drawstring closure and a gift tag for well wishes.

Instead of wrapping a large gift, use a large gift bag. This one from Paper Source has a classic Christmas tree pattern with gold foil accents, red ribbon handles and a gold star gift tag. This bag measures 13 inches long, 7 inches wide and 12.5 inches high. This similar option fits the same dimensions and features a red and green plaid design with gold handles and a rectangle gift tag.

Love a classic Christmas look? These plaid gift bags tie it all together, making wrapping easy and stylish. Each of the three bags has Ralph Lauren holiday vibes with gold ribbon handles and matching tags.

Send a timeless greeting card complete with your family’s faces and a foil-pressed vintage print. Choose from six color themes, eight foil colors, photo orientation, size (postcard, petite, classic and grand), flat or folded, and a silhouette shape (rounded corners, wave or square).

This set of tartan holiday cards is sure to spread cheer to those far and near. Choose from five plaid options (Holly Berry, Blue Jay, Caramel, Fir or Maple Leaf) and four greeting choices ("Happy Holidays," "Merry Christmas," "Happy New Year" or "Peace on Earth") for a card that’s custom to you and your family.

If you’d rather skip the photo holiday cards and opt for something handwritten, check out this Christmas tree stationery from Zazzle. With an illustrated Christmas tree, classic red border and option to personalize with your name, these cards are the perfect way to ring in the season.