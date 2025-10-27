5 sites where you can order holiday cards that don’t cost a fortune

The holiday season is fast approaching, so now is the time to order your holiday cards. Stop saying "I’ll get to it" and use these affordable sites to get personalized holiday cards at a low price. You can choose from pre-made cards with messages already inside, or you can completely personalize your cards with family photos and unique, holiday-themed designs.

Shutterfly has hundreds of holiday and Christmas cards you can personalize with family photos. You can completely design your own card from scratch or go with pre-made options like this plaid stamp holiday card. There are even pet holiday cards you can customize with adorable pictures of your animal. No matter what holiday you celebrate, Shutterfly has an option for you, including Hanukkah cards featuring Menorahs and classic "happy holiday" cards with simple script.

Prices for Shutterfly can vary. For example, the classic script holiday card is on sale for just under $2 per card. You can choose your quantity, from a single card up to 1,000.

Paper Culture also has customizable holiday cards for every holiday. Include the whole family in this fun family Christmas tree card, or have a little more fun with this Western-themed holiday card that features the saying "Happy Holidays, ya’ll" on one side. Paper Culture has unique foil options, too, so you can brighten up your cards even more. You can choose from gold, silver, green, red and copper. Prices vary depending on the card design you choose, but generally, you’ll pay around $1 to $3 per card.

Minted offers modern and festive holiday cards for Christmas and other holidays. You can go simple with this watercolor Merry Christmas card that can feature a family photo. The card has a simple ribbon design that can be customized with a color of your choosing. If you’re looking for something even simpler, go with this happy holidays card that you can add a photo to. Featuring a simple script and an option to add foil, you can customize the card as much or as little as you’d like. For some more Christmas cheer, go with Minted’s Bold & Bright Christmas card. Bold red and white stripes give you that holiday feel, and the small family photo in the center makes this card a keepsake the whole family will want.

Generally, you’ll pay about $80 for 30 cards, but the exact price varies depending on the design and customizations you add. Adding foil or choosing a larger sized card will increase the overall price.

Paper Source features generic holiday cards with a variety of festive designs and artwork. Instead of personalizing the card with family photos, you can choose from different boxed sets and write personal messages in each. Some cards even have messages in them already. Each card set is a different price, but they generally run from $20 to $40 for a box of 20 or so cards.

These cat-themed Christmas cards feature adorable kitties on each card that are playing with tinsel, batting around mistletoe and other holiday shenanigans. You can also go with a classic Christmas tree card set with the phrase "May the holiday season fill your home with Joy, your heart with Love, and your life with Peace" printed on the inside. For an even more elegant look, these Snowman cards bring the blue and white Christmas theme to life.

Zazzle’s holiday and Christmas cards range from bright, fun designs to elegant and minimalistic motifs. In other words, there’s a card option for everyone. These classy plaid cards can be personalized with any photo. The simple "Merry Christmas" text on the top paired with your family name on the bottom keeps the card simple enough to display all winter long. For a simple and fun option, go with this colorful Merry Christmas and Happy New Year card, filled with family photos. Pet parents can join in on the Christmas card fun with this Happy Howlidays card.

Similar to other options on our list, you’ll pay around $1 to $3 per card on Zazzle. Some of the more intricate designs are more costly, while the simpler versions with just one image are cheaper.