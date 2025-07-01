Score early Prime Day savings on all things sleep from mattresses, bedding to sleep trackers

The countdown to Amazon Prime Day has begun, and you can jumpstart better sleep right now. If restless nights are a problem, this is your chance to upgrade your routine with products built to boost your rest. Snag early Prime Day deals on crucial sleep essentials like mattresses, supportive pillows, cozy bedding, and even innovative sleep tech such as smart rings and sunrise alarm clocks. Stop losing sleep—grab these discounts and wake up refreshed.

Sealy Dreamlife 10-inch foam mattress-in-a-box: on sale for $494.15 (18% off) , originally $599

Purple GelFlex Grid mattress: on sale for $999 (33% off) , originally $1,399

Amazon Basics memory foam mattress: on sale for $244.02 (26% off) , originally $244.02

EGOHOME 12-inch copper gel cooling memory foam mattress: on sale for $329.99 (23% off) , originally $429.99

Originally $1,495

Tuft & Needle's Original Hybrid Medium Queen Mattress features T&N adaptive foam, which contours to your body for pressure relief while staying breathable. The individually-wrapped coils offer targeted support and motion isolation for a cool sleep experience. This mattress works well for a wide range of sleepers, thanks to its balanced medium firmness designed to be a universally accommodating option. You can try this mattress out for up to 100 nights to decide if it's for you.

Originally $269.99

This green tea-infused memory foam mattress is a great option for a guest bedroom or teen’s room. The mattress features multiple layers of foam, with memory foam at the top that adapts to your body and helps relieve pressure points.

Purple Harmony pillow: on sale for $170 (10% off), originally $199

Cervical pillow for neck and shoulder: on sale for $33.99 (43% off) , originally $59.99

Utopia Bedding bed pillows: on sale for $21.49 (14% off) , originally $24.99

Wedge pillow for sleep apnea: on sale for $38.99 (20% off) , originally $48.99

Original price: $89

The Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Cloud pillow offers a soft yet supportive feel, adapting to your head, neck, and shoulders to alleviate pressure points, which can reduce pain and discomfort. Similar to the Tempur-Pedic mattresses, the pillow excels at isolating motion. If you shift positions, the pillow adapts smoothly without disturbing your head's support.

Original price: $79.99

The Osteo Cervical Pillow provides support for the natural curve of the cervical spine, which alleviates pressure on nerves and muscles in the neck and shoulders and can help alleviate back pain. The ergonomic and contoured design, particularly the hollow center and varying slopes, is specifically engineered to help prevent awkward sleeping postures that can lead to pain and discomfort.

Cozy Bliss cooling comforter: on sale for $68.99 (19% off) , originally $84.99

Bedsure queen comforter set: on sale for $29.99 (40% off) , originally $49.99

25 lbs weighted blanket: on sale for $50.99 (36% off) , originally $79.99

Wrinkle-resistant bed sheet set: on sale for $18.05 (29% off) , originally $25.49

Original price: $30.99

The Bedsure fleece bed blanket is made from 100% polyester microfiber and has an incredibly plush, velvety and buttery soft feel for ultimate coziness and comfort. It is lightweight but warm, and can be used alone in milder weather or as an extra layer during colder months.

Magicteam white noise machine: on sale for $16.79 (44% off) , originally $29.99

Renpho eye massager: on sale for $57.98 (36% off) , originally $89.99

Loop Quiet 2 ear noise-reducing earplugs: on sale for $20.95 (25% off) , originally $27.95

Original price: $99.99

The Dreamegg Sunrise 1 has what you need to help you fall asleep and wake up better. The sunrise alarm clock gradually brightens your room with a simulated sunrise for a gentle wake-up. It boasts 29 soothing sounds, including various white noise options (white, brown, pink), fan sounds, nature sounds (such as rain, ocean waves, and birds chirping), lullabies, and meditation tracks to help you fall asleep faster.

Original price: $278.52

The Oura Ring 3 is a smart ring designed to provide comprehensive insights into your health and well-being. It continuously tracks key biometrics, including sleep stages (deep, REM, light), heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), skin temperature trends and blood oxygen levels. It is lightweight and comfortable to wear even while sleeping.

Coway Airmega air purifier: on sale for $154.99 (33% off) , originally $229.99

Levoit air purifier for allergies: on sale for $84.99 (15% off) , originally $99

Dreo standing fan: on sale for $84.99 (15% off) , originally $99.99

Nuwave air purifier: on sale for $559.99 (30% off) , originally $799.99

Levoit air purifier with Alexa: on sale for $69.99 (22% off) , originally $89.99

Original price: $24.99

The Coway Air Purifier 100 covers up to 810 sq. ft. and features a true HEPA filter to capture 99.999% of ultra-fine particles like smoke, allergens, pet dander and odors. The purifier includes real-time air quality updates, auto and sleep modes for optimized operation and quiet nights, a timer, filter indicator for timely replacements and a calming night light.

Original price: $79.99