Splurge on your pet with these Prime Day pet deals

Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to completely spoil your pets. With impressive sales on cat trees, dog treats, pet vacuums and self-cleaning litter boxes, you can find everything your furry friends will love.

To take advantage of Amazon Prime Day deals, running until July 11, you must be an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

During Prime Day, you can find many deals on other items as well. Lawn equipment, men’s shoes, air purifiers and tech are all on sale, among other products.

Original price: $299.99

The Cumrige self-cleaning litter box can help you keep an eye on your cat’s health while cleaning up after your cat. Cats up to 33 pounds can use this litter box. The littler box effortlessly rotates to scoop away littler clumps, making this the ideal solution for multi-cat households. Connect to the Tuya Smart App and get alerts of any irregularities that could signal health concerns.

Original price: $599.99

Neakasa’s self-cleaning litter box has an open-top design that makes it easy for your cats to get in and out, even if they’re on the larger side. Even though the litter box is open, it is constantly working to keep out smells. With a large waste capacity, you could be gone for up to two weeks without having to worry.

Original price: $46.99

Your dog won’t ever want to get up from their Bedsure orthopedic dog bed. Designed for a couch-like feel, this bed helps relieve pressure on your dog’s joints. You can choose from dozens of different colors to personalize your dog’s bed. The cover can easily be removed and thrown in the washing machine for easy cleaning.

Original price: $24.99

OhGeni’s orthopedic dog bed is an extra-large bed that’s highly durable. The bed is crafted from high-density egg-foam that cushions your dog as they sleep, relieving joint pressure. The removable cover is machine-washable and water-resistant, so stains won’t sink in.

Original price: $99.99

The Petlibro automatic feeder makes it easy to schedule your dog or cat’s meals. You can schedule up to 10 meals per day through the iOS or Android apps. You can also record a 10-second voice message that lets your pet know it’s mealtime. When the tank is empty, the battery is low or there’s a jam, you’ll get alerted in the app.

Original price: $39.99

Keep an eye on your pets while you’re out with the Blink Mini 2. The indoor security camera links up with all your other Blink devices. You can see and speak through the camera and get real-time motion alerts through the app.

Original price: $189.99

Pet owners know how hard it is to keep up with pet hair. The Bissell pet hair eraser is a vacuum designed with pet owners in mind. It captures pet hair and dust allergens with ease, and the tangle-free brush roll can easily handle hair and fur. There’s also a lift-off detachable pod that makes it easier to move from room to room.

Original price: $94.99

A Bissel Little Green cleaner tackles spills and pet stains while also removing pet hair, dander and dust from your furniture and carpets. You can spray, scrub and vacuum depending on how deep the stain is, making this cleaner ideal for pet beds as well.

Original price: $399

The Halo Collar 3 is a high-end GPS dog fence system that keeps your dog inside the boundaries of your yard. Once you get a subscription, the collar uses GPS and cellular data to send alerts to your pet once they reach the fence. Using sound, vibration and static feedback, your dog will quickly learn to stay in your yard.

Original price: $149

With a Basepaws dog DNA testing kit, you can finally understand what breed your dog is. Basepaws checks your dog’s DNA against more than 300 breeds, and they also do more than 280 genetics tests so you can get an insight into your dog’s health. You can learn about any potential genetic issues your dog may have and be better prepared to handle them.

Original price: $31.99

If you’ve ever wanted to communicate better with your pup, the Hunger for Words talking button starter set can help. You use the buttons to record activities or commands for your dog, such as "outside," "play," or "bed". Whenever it’s time to do those things, just hit the button and slowly your dog will start to understand that’s what you’re looking for. From there, they’ll start using the buttons as well to communicate what they want.

Original price: $39.98

Keep your dog’s teeth healthier with Greenies dental dog treats. The unique shape helps clean down to your dog’s gumline to fight plaque and tartar. They also help keep your dog’s breath smelling minty fresh. These treats are made in America and are veterinarian recommended by the Veterinary Oral Health Council.

Original price: $16.49

Blue Buffalo’s Nudges Grillers are made with real beef, making them irresistible to dogs. The soft treats are made from natural ingredients and don’t contain any artificial preserves, corn, wheat or soy.

Original price: $12.74

Dogs who destroy their toys could use a Benebone wishbone dog chew toy. It’s a durable toy with 100% real bacon flavor. It’s designed for a paw-friendly grip, so your dog can easily pick it up and chew.

Original price: $69.99

The perfect mid-size cat tree, this option from Amazon won’t take up too much space but still provides plenty of playing room for your cats. There are two perches and two caves, as well as scratching posts along the bottom. The whole set is easy to assemble and sturdy enough for high-energy cats.