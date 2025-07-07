Get up to 50% off men's work boots, pants and other essential gear during Prime Day

When tough jobs are part of the daily grind, you need workwear that's resilient. During Amazon Prime Day, running July 8 through July 11, you'll find great discounts on durable gear. Score deals from well-known brands like Timberland, DeWalt, Carhartt, Dickies and Wrangler.

Original price: $177.33

These work boots are designed for all-day comfort and support. Each has a lightweight, non-metallic safety toe that meets U.S. impact safety standards. The boots are waterproof, are slip-, oil- and abrasion resistant, and provide underfoot protection against live electrical circuits. Consider this pair of waterproof ankle boots as another option.

Original price: $69.99

This Carhartt backpack functions as both a spacious tote and a comfortable backpack. It’s water-repellent to keep gear dry, and the large main compartment has a padded sleeve for a 15-inch laptop or tablet, plus two extra pockets for valuables. Exterior pockets can carry beverages. You may also want to consider this sling backpack that can hold a fishing rod and tools.

Original price: $70

Eddie Bauer’s Rainier pants feature water-repellent fabric that wicks away moisture and offers UPF 50+ sun protection. Their athletic fit skims the body without restricting movement, making them ideal for work and activities like hiking or fishing. Shorts made of the same fabric are also available.

Original price: $31.99

These Wrangler cargo pants blend comfort with utility. Featuring a relaxed fit that sits at the waist, they move with you and are built for versatility. Six quick-access pockets provide ample, secure storage for essential tools, phones and other job site essentials. Wrangler also makes relaxed-fit jeans .

Original price: $50

Available in 17 colors, this rain jacket is a practical addition to any work wardrobe, keeping you dry from rain and unexpected storms. It conveniently packs into its own pocket for easy transport, and a stow-away hood deploys instantly from the collar when needed. This yellow reflective option ensures you’re seen in poor visibility.

Original price: $134

This tool belt provides ample storage with its 18 pockets, a quick-grab tape clip and metal D-rings for suspenders, keeping tools and accessories organized and within reach. It’s built for durability with premium leather, reinforced rivets and double stitching. A Dickies option is also available.

Original price: $15.99

Designed for on-the-job comfort, these Dickies socks have soft, breathable and moisture-controlling fibers that keep feet dry. They offer arch compression for support and stability, enhanced air flow and reinforced heels and toes for durability. Try this no-show option if that’s more your style.

Original price: $20