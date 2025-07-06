Score up to 59% off women's workout clothes, sundresses and more during Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is officially in full swing, and if you’ve been thinking about updating your closet, now’s the time. With discounts on women’s apparel from versatile workout gear to breezy sundresses and comfy intimates, these deals are too good to miss. Shop leggings, swimwear , Levi’s jeans and bras during Prime Day to refresh your wardrobe for less.

Original price: $49.99

Designed for workouts or sports like tennis, pickleball or golf, this athletic dress focuses on comfort and functionality. The lightweight, stretchy fabric offers unrestricted movement, while built-in shorts offer gentle support and security. Plus, the hidden pockets make it easy to store items like phones, tennis balls or keys. This similar option has a collar neckline.

Original price: $59.50

Few clothing items are as iconic as Levi’s denim and these 501 shorts are a classic addition to any closet. With a signature button fly and five-pocket design, the high-waisted shorts are known for their vintage-inspired aesthetic and durable fabric. You might also consider the brand’s popular ribcage straight jeans while they’re on sale.

Original price $26.99

These biker shorts are moisture-wicking, breathable, squat-proof and have four-way stretch for moderate compression and all-day comfort. Available in 3-, 5- and 8-inch inseam options, you can find the right fit for your body for any activity. If you don’t like front seams, these similar shorts are seamless and come in a variety of colors.

Original price: $59.99



This elegant A-line sundress blends comfort with a boho aesthetic. The floral print, smocked bodice and flowy skirt create a flattering feminine silhouette that can be worn all summer long. Those who prefer a minimalist style might consider this simple black and white sundress .

Original price: $30.99

With a knotted top and a high-rise V-shaped bottom, this bikini set is designed to show off curves while keeping you secure. It’s available in 36 vibrant colors and in sizes XS to XL. Add a cover-up like this one to your cart to complete your vacation-ready look.

Original price: $48

Experience gentle support with this comfortable underwire bra designed to disappear seamlessly under any outfit. Its smooth cups, U-shaped back and convertible straps (traditional straight and crisscross) ensure a flawless look with even your lowest-back styles and clingiest tops. And for those stunning backless dresses that demand a bra-free look, nipple covers are your secret weapon for confident coverage.

Original price: $29.99

Lightweight and roomy, this casual romper is versatile. It can be worn with a T-shirt for lounging around the house and running errands, or over a swimsuit as a beach cover-up. This similar romper has a smocked bodice and pockets for an easy summer outfit.

Original price: $35.99

This straw hat provides UPF 80 sun protection with a wide-brim for full-face shading. Its classic shape, stylish ribbon and foldable construction make it a versatile and travel-friendly summer accessory. This similarly-shaped bucket hat is great for outdoor adventures like hiking and fishing.

Original price: $36.99

Made with a soft, moisture-wicking fabric, these athleisure pants feel just as nice during yoga class as they do running errands. They have a high-waist fit that flatters all body types, two functional front pockets and a front fly that makes them look dressier than they are. If you prefer a true pair of sweatpants, this wide-leg option will do the trick.

Original price: $31.99