Top 10 destinations to commemorate Memorial Day
Memorial Day is considered by many to be the unofficial kick-off to summer as the weather is just right for a perfect 3-day weekend. However, the true meaning of the holiday is often lost in our eagerness to plan a getaway. The holiday was originally created after the Civil War to honor the fallen Union soldiers and over the last century, the meaning has evolved to commemorate all American soldiers who served our country. Here is a list, compiled by discount travel site Hotwire.com, of the top 10 destinations to honor our military heroes over Memorial Day weekend.