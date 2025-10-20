Expand / Collapse search
MILITARY

New details revealed after Marine Corps live-fire round hits patrol car near Camp Pendleton

Camp Pendleton officials launch investigation into 155 mm round that detonated outside designated impact area

Christina Shaw By Christina Shaw Fox News
Vance salutes Marine Corps in 250th anniversary address: 'Semper Fidelis, Marines' Video

Vance salutes Marine Corps in 250th anniversary address: 'Semper Fidelis, Marines'

Vice President JD Vance, the first Marine in history to serve as second-in-command, gave a fiery speech at Camp Pendleton in California on Saturday to help celebrate the Marine Corps anniversary. (Credit: POOL)

In a newly released report from the California Highway Patrol (CHP), new details have been revealed about the live-fire mishap involving a patrol vehicle near Camp Pendleton during Vice President JD Vance's visit to the Marine Corps' 250th anniversary celebration.

The report outlines that the incident happened at 1:46 p.m. when a 155 mm artillery round fired from White's Beach — roughly three-quarters of a mile south of Las Pulgas Road — "detonated midair over Interstate 5."

CHP had closed a stretch of the freeway to support the event when debris began falling from above.

"The detonation produced small pieces of metal debris that fell onto the closed freeway," the report stated. "One piece of shrapnel struck the hood of a CHP patrol vehicle, causing a small dent and scratch."

PATROL CAR HIT BY SHRAPNEL DURING MARINE CORPS LIVE-FIRE DEMO AT CELEBRATION ATTENDED BY JD VANCE

Shrapnel on CHP vehicle

Metal shrapnel from Marine Corps live-fire training on the hood of a California Highway Patrol vehicle. (California Highway Patrol)

CHP Officers Felix and Vizcarra reported hearing what sounded like "pebbles falling" as fragments landed around them.

'FIRST TO FIGHT': MARINE VP JD VANCE MARKS CORPS' 250TH AS HEGSETH SAYS UNITY, NOT ‘DIVERSITY,' IS STRENGTH

No injuries were reported, but investigators recovered two pieces of shrapnel measuring approximately one to two inches long.

Shrapnel on CHP vehicle

Metal shrapnel from Marine Corps live-fire training struck a California Highway Patrol vehicle on Saturday. (California Highway Patrol)

At approximately 1:55 p.m., CHP Sgts. Maxson and Iniguez conducted safety sweeps of the north and southbound lanes but "found no additional shrapnel, debris, or hazards."

The freeway has since been reopened, according to the report.

Shrapnel from Marine Corps live-fire demo

Shrapnel on CHP vehicle (California Highway Patrol)

The Border Division called the incident an "unusual and concerning situation" and urged a formal after-action review "to strengthen communication and coordination between federal, state, and local partners during future demonstrations or training events near public roadways."

Camp Pendleton officials have announced they will conduct an investigation into what they called a "possible airborne detonation of a 155 mm artillery round outside the designated impact area."
