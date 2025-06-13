Expand / Collapse search
Comedian crosses America with miniature bike and massive dream: 'Took 80 days'

Man biked 3,333 miles in 80 days to help needy kids and perform standup along the way

By Reem Amro Fox News
Published
A California comedian has become the first known person to bike across the U.S. from coast to coast on a 20-inch BMX.

Sebastian Fowler, 31, pedaled 3,333 miles from San Diego to New York in just 80 days, with no support vehicle, no training and one pair of Vans slip-ons. His top goal: "Raise enough money to buy 100 BMX bicycles for underprivileged children and teens who can use BMX for good," he said on a fundraising page. 

"I believe I’m the first person to have done that in the U.S.," he noted, news agency SWNS reported.

"It took 80 days to get from San Diego to New York City on a BMX bike."

Turns out there's a deeply personal reason he chose his method of travel. 

Thumb image for story about US comedian Sebastian 'Seabass' Fowler's BMX trip across the US in 80 days

Sebastian Fowler, pictured here, pedaled 3,333 miles from San Diego to New York in just 80 days. His main goal: "Raise enough money to buy 100 BMX bicycles for underprivileged children & teens who can use BMX for good!" (SWNS)

‘Teen who had lost a parent’

After losing his father, drummer John Fowler, as a young teenager, BMX became an escape for him, he said - a way to cope with grief and hardship.

"I’ve been riding BMXs since I was five or six," he said. "It was my reprieve as a teenager who had lost a parent. My mom didn’t have money and she was taking care of four kids by herself."

It's why Fowler launched his fundraiser to provide BMX bikes to kids who can't afford them, with a goal of raising $30,000 to purchase 100 bikes.

"My mom didn’t have money and she was taking care of four kids by herself."

"I just wanted to help some kids, because I was that kid once," he said.

Known as "Seabass" to friends and fans, Fowler set out in late February with 60 pounds of gear strapped to his frame, including a hammock, sleeping bag, hatchet, knife and a short baseball bat - the latter to help deal with the roughly 45 dogs that chased him along the way, according to SWNS.

He slept wherever he could: behind dumpsters, in flash-flood tunnels, in the open desert. "I had no follow car, no buddy - just me out there with my thoughts and my little bike," he said, as SWNS noted.

Fowler, who lives in Ocean Beach, California, said that in addition to raising money for children, he figured he'd turn his grueling ride into a stand-up tour.

US comedian Sebastian 'Seabass' Fowler's personal items that he carried with him on his bike ride across the US on his tiny bmx

Fowler set out in late February with 60 pounds of gear strapped to his frame, including a hammock, sleeping bag, hatchet, knife and a short baseball bat. (SWNS)

Along the route, he performed in six cities, culminating in a performance on "Kill Tony," the popular Netflix stand-up series hosted by Tony Hinchcliffe and Brian Redban.

"Then the next day I rode 70 miles and went on the biggest comedy show in the world," he said of finally getting on stage in Austin, Texas — where he also met guest Joe Rogan.

The night before, however, he’d been stalked by mountain lions on a dark Texas road, SWNS reported. 

"It was the first time I’d ever called the police," Fowler said.

US comedian Sebastian 'Seabass' Fowler posing behind his BMX beside a highway, smiling at the camera

"I’m really glad I persevered," Fowler said. "I mean, what was I going to do? Turn around and pedal home?" (SWNS)

A dispatcher told him to calm his heart rate or risk being seen as prey — and an officer eventually dropped him off at a 7-Eleven, where he spent the night behind a dumpster.

"I did very little preparation. I basically just rode my bike around town," he said, per SWNS.

"When it actually started, I was like, ‘Good Lord, what have I got myself into.'"

"I was like, ‘Good Lord, what have I got myself into.’"

But over time, he found his rhythm, he said, averaging 45 miles a day in the beginning and eventually pushing 65.

"It’s tough and had its moments of struggle, but I’m really glad I persevered," Fowler told SWNS. 

US comedian Sebastian Fowler pictured on his bike while BMXing across America, wearing sunglasses and a 'thrill seekers' hat

As his journey progressed, Fowler said he found his rhythm, averaging 45 miles a day in the beginning and eventually pushing 65. (SWNS)

"I mean, what was I going to do? Turn around and pedal home?"

Fowler ended his journey in May with a visit to his father’s grave in Connecticut before flying home to San Diego.

"It felt like my dad was flying above my shoulder and keeping me safe on my trip," he said.

US comedian Sebastian 'Seabass' Fowler taking a selfie in Times Square with a big smile on his face with a caption acorss the top of the photo that reads "BMX across america day 80"

Fowler concluded his BMX cross-country expedition in New York City, taking a moment to capture his arrival in Times Square. (SWNS)

To date, he's raised over $9,000 for children who need bikes. 

He wrote on his fundraising page, "Even though I am back in San Diego, the fight is far from over! Now it's time to get these bikes to these kids! We still have a long way to go to meet our goal — I know we can do it, though!"

He added, "That reminds me of a quote my dad used quite often: ‘A little goes a long way!’ Thank you so much!"

