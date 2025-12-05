Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

California

Lost pooch swept out to sea rescued off California coast after dramatic search, use of proven technology

Sadie, whose owners tracked her to the coast with the AirTag on her collar, was swept away in a rip current near San Diego

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
close
Dog swept out to sea off California coast rescued by lifeguards Video

Dog swept out to sea off California coast rescued by lifeguards

The black Labrador retriever-mix named Sadie was spotted as lifeguards were returning to land. (Credit: San Diego Fire-Rescue Department)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A pup got lucky last weekend when she was rescued off the California coast after getting swept out to sea.

The black Labrador retriever-mix named Sadie, initially escaped from the home where her owners were staying in San Diego during a Sunday football game, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said. 

The pair, Alexis Barcellos and Brandon Valdez, tracked Sadie using the AirTag on her collar and set out to the coast to find her, officials said. 

AI TECH HELPS A SENIOR REUNITE WITH HER CAT AFTER 11 DAYS

This photo released by San Diego Fire-Rescue shows Sadie, a black Labrador retriever-mix, being picked up by her parents Brandon and Alexis after Sadie was rescued from the water near Mission Beach, San Diego, Nov. 23, 2025. (San Diego Fire-Rescue via AP)

Sadie, a black Labrador retriever-mix, was rescued from the water near Mission Beach, San Diego. (San Diego Fire-Rescue via AP)

Lifeguards in Ocean Beach, nearly two miles away, alerted a lifeguard tower about a dog that had been swept out into the rip current near a jetty. 

Lifeguard units and a U.S. Coast Guard boat were dispatched to find the pup.

"At that point, I kind of just said, ‘Please let us find this dog,’" San Diego Fire Department Lifeguard Jack Alldredge told The Associated Press. 

The initial search yielded no sightings and lifeguards began making their way back to land.

DRAMATIC VIDEO SHOWS NYPD OFFICERS RESCUE MISSING DOG MOOSE FROM BENEATH MANHATTAN SUBWAY TRAIN

This photo released by San Diego Fire-Rescue shows owner Alexis reuniting with Sadie, a black Labrador retriever-mix, after Sadie was rescued from the water near Mission Beach, San Diego, Nov. 23, 2025. (San Diego Fire-Rescue via AP)

Alexis Barcellos is reunited with her dog, Sadie, a black Labrador retriever-mix. Sadie was rescued from the water near Mission Beach, San Diego, last weekend. (San Diego Fire-Rescue via AP)

"Until a miracle happened," the Fire Department said in a social media post. "Jet Ski 2 spotted the dog about a half-mile offshore near South Mission Beach."

"We got closer and closer, and then we realized it was her and we were pretty excited," Alldredge said.

Sadie was found and transferred to a surf boat that brought her to shore, where she was reunited with her owners, officials said.

In a video message, Sadie’s owners said they would be forever grateful for her rescue. Barcellos recalled the moment when she heard a call on the radio that they had found the dog.

This photo released by San Diego Fire-Rescue shows Sadie, a black Labrador retriever-mix, on a lifeguard boat heading to shore after being rescued from the water near Mission Beach, San Diego, Nov. 23, 2025. (San Diego Fire-Rescue via AP)

Sadie aboard a lifeguard boat heading to shore after being rescued from the water near Mission Beach, San Diego. (San Diego Fire-Rescue via AP)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"And we kind of just held our breath, and they were like, and the dog is alive," she said. "And we kind of just started crying right away."

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

Close modal

Continue