Rubio points out problem with potential Harris-Newsom ticket as Biden reels

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., pointed to a problem with a potential Kamala Harris-Gavin Newsom ticket on Sunday as President Biden reels from calls to drop out of the race.



Rubio, who is reportedly among the top contenders being considered as former President Trump's vice presidential pick, was confronted during an appearance on CNN's "State of the Union" on whether he'd move out of Florida or resign his U.S. Senate seat if he does become the running mate.

CNN host Dana Bash pointed to how the U.S. Constitution says presidential electors cannot vote for a president and a vice president who are both from the same state. Rubio and Trump are both residents of Florida.

"That's presumptuous ... I have no idea who he's going to pick," Rubio said. "But I think it's comforting for Americans to know that when Kamala Harris becomes their nominee, she can't pick [California Gov.] Gavin Newsom because I don't think we can afford, as a country, to have two Californians with their crazy policies become the law of the land."

NEWSOM STUMPS FOR BIDEN IN PENNSYLVANIA, DEFLECTS ON IF 'OPEN CONVENTION' WOULD TEMPT HIM: 'LEGIT QUESTION'

Rubio said he will be working with the Trump campaign "in some capacity" over the next three or fourth months until Election Day, and he will be working in the Senate as well.

"Either way, all I care about at this point, and what I care about the most, is we can't afford another four years like the last four, and I'm willing to help in any way I can. But as far as making an announcement, that's up to him and their campaign, and I don't have one for you this morning, that's for sure," Rubio said.

HARRIS' RECORD AS PROSECUTOR COULD COMPLICATE EFFORT TO REPLACE BIDEN AS DEM NOMINEE

Newsom, a top Biden campaign surrogate, has been campaigning on behalf of the president in the battleground states of Michigan and Pennsylvania in recent days.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP