Trump drops major hint on his running mate, and timing of announcement

With the Republican National Convention set to kick off in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in less than one week, speculation is soaring regarding whom former President Trump will name as his running mate, and when he'll make the announcement.

And the former president is giving some hints.

"I’d love to do it during the convention," Trump said during an appearance on Fox News' "Hannity."

But Trump, in his Monday night interview, added that "my people say that’s a little complicated."

"Probably a little before the convention, but not much. It could even be during the convention that we’d do it," he reiterated.

As for whom he'll choose, Fox News' host Sean Hannity mentioned four names that are generally considered to be on Trump's short list – Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida, JD Vance of Ohio, and Tim Scott of South Carolina, as well as North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

"The names that you mentioned, absolutely they’re under consideration," the former president responded.

And he added that "we have a lot of good people. As they call it, we have a great bench in the Republican Party."

"I haven’t made a final decision, but I have some ideas as to where we’re going," Trump emphasized.

That's different from what Trump said last month, during a campaign stop in Philadelphia, when he explained that he had made up his mind about who would be his running mate, but that he hadn't told that person.

"In my mind, yeah," Trump said when asked by NBC News if he had decided on his running mate.

When asked if the person he has picked is aware, the former president responded, "No, nobody knows."

The former president, in his Fox News interview on Monday, said his running mate would be "a person that can do a fantastic job as president" as well as "somebody that helps you get elected, and there’s nothing wrong with that."

Trump, who in May was convicted of 34 felony counts in the first criminal trial in the nation's history of a former or current president, has appeared to revel in the intrigue and speculation surrounding his decision on naming a vice presidential nominee, as he continues to offer hints.

Multiple sources in Trump's political orbit who have talked with Fox News have shared various opinions on which contenders are considered the frontrunners. But three names continue to come up – Burgum, Vance and Rubio.

Rubio will team up with Trump on Tuesday evening at a campaign rally at Trump's Doral golf club near Miami, Florida.

On Saturday the former president will hold a rally near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, not far from the Ohio border. But there's no word at this time if Vance will join Trump at the campaign event.

Trump's campaign continues to push back on the rampant speculation.

"Anyone claiming to know who or when President Trump will choose his VP is lying, unless the person is named Donald J. Trump," Trump campaign senior adviser Brian Hughes told Fox News.