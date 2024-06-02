Adele goes off on fan who shouted 'Pride sucks' during Vegas performance: 'Are you f--ing stupid?'

Adele, who has never been one to shy away from tense interactions with fans, reprimanded an audience member in a profanity-laced tirade over the weekend after they shouted "Pride sucks" during a performance in Las Vegas.

In a video widely shared online, an infuriated Adele appears to pause her performance at Caesars Palace’s Colosseum on Saturday when a fan made the comment, after the singer referenced the start of Pride month. The 16-time Grammy winner immediately tore into the concertgoer.

"Did you come to my f–-in’ show and say, ‘Pride sucks?'" Adele can be heard responding. "Are you f–-ing stupid? Don’t be so f–-ing ridiculous."

"If you’ve got nothing nice to say, shut up, alright?" she added from her piano bench as some fans were heard cheering.

The outburst comes less than a year after the "Rolling in the Deep" singer warned fans 'I'll f---ing kill you' if they threw anything at her after a number of performers had objects thrown at them on stage.

"Have you noticed how people are like forgetting f---ing show etiquette at the moment because [they're] throwing s--- on stage? Have you seen them," Adele told her Caesars Palace audience at her Weekends with Adele residency in a fan-recorded video .

"I f---ing dare you. Dare you throw something at me and I'll f---ing kill you," she cautioned the crowd while toting a T-shirt gun in her arms and firing it off into the audience with gusto.

Adele frequently engages with her audience during her Las Vegas residency performances. Last summer, the 36-year-old singer stopped her show to tell off a security guard who was "bothering" a member of the audience.

Fox News' Caroline Thayer contributed to this report.