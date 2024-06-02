Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Adele goes off on fan who shouted 'Pride sucks' during Vegas performance: 'Are you f--ing stupid?'

'If you’ve got nothing nice to say, shut up, alright?' Adele told fan

By Yael Halon Fox News
Published
Adele, who has never been one to shy away from tense interactions with fans, reprimanded an audience member in a profanity-laced tirade over the weekend after they shouted "Pride sucks" during a performance in Las Vegas.

In a video widely shared online, an infuriated Adele appears to pause her performance at Caesars Palace’s Colosseum on Saturday when a fan made the comment, after the singer referenced the start of Pride month. The 16-time Grammy winner immediately tore into the concertgoer.

"Did you come to my f–-in’ show and say, ‘Pride sucks?'" Adele can be heard responding. "Are you f–-ing stupid? Don’t be so f–-ing ridiculous."

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: Adele performs onstage during the "Weekends with Adele" Residency Opening at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on November 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. ( (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AD))

"If you’ve got nothing nice to say, shut up, alright?" she added from her piano bench as some fans were heard cheering.

The outburst comes less than a year after the "Rolling in the Deep" singer warned fans 'I'll f---ing kill you' if they threw anything at her after a number of performers had objects thrown at them on stage.

"Have you noticed how people are like forgetting f---ing show etiquette at the moment because [they're] throwing s--- on stage? Have you seen them," Adele told her Caesars Palace audience at her Weekends with Adele residency in a fan-recorded video.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: Adele performs onstage during the "Weekends with Adele" Residency Opening at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on November 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.  ((Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AD))

"I f---ing dare you. Dare you throw something at me and I'll f---ing kill you," she cautioned the crowd while toting a T-shirt gun in her arms and firing it off into the audience with gusto.

Adele frequently engages with her audience during her Las Vegas residency performances. Last summer, the 36-year-old singer stopped her show to tell off a security guard who was "bothering" a member of the audience.

Fox News' Caroline Thayer contributed to this report.

Yael Halon is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to yael.halon@fox.com