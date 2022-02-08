Adele sparks engagement rumors at Brit Awards 2022

"Rumor Has It" Adele is engaged.

The singer sparked engagement rumors when she walked the red carpet at the 2022 Brit Awards with a sparkly new accessory in hand.

The British singer, who chose a custom Giorgio Armani Privé dress for the awards show, finished off her look with a large, pear-shaped diamond ring on her left ring finger.

ADELE POSTPONED LAS VEGAS SHOWS, TEARFULLY 'COULDN'T GET THROUGH A SINGLE FULL REHEARSAL': SOURCE

The 33-year-old singer has been dating sports manager Rich Paul.

Adele, 33, first went public with Rich, 40, when they attended a basketball game in July 2021. She told Vogue she didn't mean to make headlines with her relationship but "just wanted to go to the game."

ADELE BREAKS HER SILENCE ON DIVORCE FROM SIMON KONECKI, NEW RELATIONSHIP WITH RICH PAUL

"I just love being around him. I just love it," she gushed. "Rich just incredibly arrived. I don't feel anxious or nervous or frazzled. It's quite the opposite. It's wild."

Adele and her ex-husband, Simon Konecki, finalized their divorce in March. They were married from 2016 to 2021 and share a 9-year-old son Angelo.