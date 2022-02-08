Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

Adele sparks engagement rumors at Brit Awards 2022

Adele donned a large, pear-shaped diamond ring on her left ring finger

"Rumor Has It" Adele is engaged.

The singer sparked engagement rumors when she walked the red carpet at the 2022 Brit Awards with a sparkly new accessory in hand.

The British singer, who chose a custom Giorgio Armani Privé dress for the awards show, finished off her look with a large, pear-shaped diamond ring on her left ring finger.

ADELE POSTPONED LAS VEGAS SHOWS, TEARFULLY 'COULDN'T GET THROUGH A SINGLE FULL REHEARSAL': SOURCE

The 33-year-old singer has been dating sports manager Rich Paul.

    Adele sparked engagement rumors when she walked the red carpet at the BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

    The singer donned a pear-shaped diamond ring on her left ring finger. (Mike Marsland/WireImage)

    The British-born star walked the carpet solo but she has been dating sports manager Rich Paul. (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Adele, 33, first went public with Rich, 40, when they attended a basketball game in July 2021. She told Vogue she didn't mean to make headlines with her relationship but "just wanted to go to the game."

ADELE BREAKS HER SILENCE ON DIVORCE FROM SIMON KONECKI, NEW RELATIONSHIP WITH RICH PAUL

"I just love being around him. I just love it," she gushed. "Rich just incredibly arrived. I don't feel anxious or nervous or frazzled. It's quite the opposite. It's wild."

Adele and her ex-husband, Simon Konecki, finalized their divorce in March. They were married from 2016 to 2021 and share a 9-year-old son Angelo.

