Cyber Monday car parts and accessories deals - here's where to find them

You can't buy a Cybertruck yet but you can get parts for your truck

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
It'll still be a year until you can buy a Cybertruck, but there are plenty of Cyber Monday deals available on parts and accessories for your current truck, or car.

Advance Auto Parts is one of the outlets offering Cyber Monday deals.

Advance Auto Parts is one of the outlets offering Cyber Monday deals. (Jeffrey Greenberg/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Several outlets are offering discounts on a variety of items related to vehicle ownership and upkeep.

CarParts.com has a deal that runs through Dec. 12 and offers up to 40% off a range of 5,000 products that ranges from deep-dive components like coolant level sensors and distributor rotors to flashlights and seat covers.

Walmart's discounts run the gamut from dash cams and jump start batteries to Cooper tires and trailer couplers.

Amazon has a selection that includes OBD scanners, waxing kits and synthetic motor oil.

AutoZone is offering 20% off and free shipping on orders over $35.

This article was written by Fox News staff.