FOX NEWS FIRST: Trump claims vindication after release of Comey memos; Walkouts planned on Columbine anniversary

Developing now, Friday, April 20, 2018

President Trump claims vindication after fired FBI Director James Comey's memos are released, tweeting that they show 'no collusion and no obstruction'

Comey's released memos detail doubts the former FBI director had about reports on Russia-Trump dossier, reveal that the president had concerns about former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn

The Justice Department's internal watchdog sends a criminal referral for fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe to the federal prosecutor's office in Washington, D.C.

Fresno State scrambles to keep donors after an English professor bashes Barbara Bush following the former first lady's death Tuesday

Hundreds of school walkouts are planned across the nation Friday on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School massacre

THE LEAD STORY - TRUMP'S GREAT EXPECTATIONS: President Trump late Thursday tweeted that the newly released memos written by former FBI Director James Comey “show clearly” no collusion with Russia in 2016 and no obstruction into the investigation ... “James Comey Memos just out show clearly that there was NO COLLUSION and NO OBSTRUCTION. Also, he leaked classified information. WOW! Will the Witch Hunt continue?” Trump tweeted. The memos, which were written by Comey about his interaction with Trump, prove that the fired FBI director never felt obstructed, GOP lawmakers said. Many Democrats claim that Trump tried to hold up the FBI’s investigation into alleged collusion leading up to the 2016 election. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte, R-Va.; House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy, R-S.C.; and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., said in a joint statement that Comey's memos "show the President made clear he wanted allegations of collusion, coordination, and conspiracy between his campaign and Russia fully investigated. "The memos also made clear the 'cloud' President Trump wanted lifted was not the Russian interference in the 2016 election cloud, rather it was the salacious, unsubstantiated allegations related to personal conduct leveled in the dossier" compiled by ex-British spy Christopher Steele, they added. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., disagreed, tweeting that the memos "are further proof of [Trump's] contempt for the rule of law.

'MIGHT BE TOTALLY MADE UP': Former FBI Director James Comey, in a memo recounting a meeting with President Trump at Trump Tower on Jan. 6, 2017, explained it was the first time he had informed the president about reports “involving him and prostitutes at the Presidential Suite at the Ritz Carlton in Moscow from about 2013" ... These reports focus on the controversial, but unverified and much-discredited dossier that contained numerous salacious allegations about Trump’s connections to Russia. Comey said he wanted to tell the president about reports obtained by CNN and didn’t want Trump to get “caught cold” by the details. "The Russians allegedly had tapes involving him and prostitutes at the Presidential Suite at the Ritz Carlton in Moscow from about 2013,” Comey recalled in the memo. When informed, Comey said, Trump was surprised. If the media had the reports, he wondered why “they hadn’t gone with it.” Comey replied that they “would get killed for reporting straight up from the source reports.” Comey then told Trump that “the stuff might be totally made up.”

In that same memo, Comey mentioned that Trump spoke about the “serious reservations” he had about then-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and his “judgment issues." Comey said Trump talked about an incident involving the redacted name of a leader from the redacted name of a country who called to congratulate him following the inauguration. Trump apparently claimed Flynn failed to inform him of the call.

Rudy Giuliani joining Trump's legal team

Alan Dershowitz: Trump bringing on board Giuliani was a wise a decision

POSSIBLE LEGAL PERIL FOR MCCABE: The Justice Department’s internal watchdog has sent a criminal referral for fired FBI official Andrew McCabe to the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington, Fox News has confirmed ... The move follows a recent DOJ inspector general report that found McCabe leaked a self-serving story to the press and later lied about it to then-Director James Comey and federal investigators, prompting Attorney General Jeff Sessions to fire him on March 16. The Washington Post reported earlier that the IG referred the finding that McCabe misled investigators "some time ago," asking the top federal prosecutor for D.C. to examine whether he should be charged. In a statement, McCabe's legal team said they were advised of the referral "within the past few weeks" and believe it is "unjustified."

Trump: Comey threw McCabe 'under the bus' after criminal referral

FRESNO STATE DAMAGE CONTROL: A Fresno State professor who called the late Barbara Bush “racist” soon after her death Tuesday, and said she was glad “the witch is dead,” continues to face fallout as donors mull ceasing donations to the institution ... Randa Jarrar, an English professor at the school (also known as California State University at Fresno), sparked outrage Tuesday just hours after the former first lady died at age 92, writing a number of tweets attacking Bush and the family. “Barbara Bush was a generous and smart and amazing racist who, along with her husband, raised a war criminal. F*** outta here with your nice words,” the professor tweeted. Jarrar also reportedly may be in trouble at Arizona State, after claiming the school’s student crisis hotline was her private phone number. The post resulted in a flood of calls to the crisis line.

ANTI-GUN WALKOUTS ON COLUMBINE ANNIVERSARY: Another wave of student walkouts is expected to disrupt classes Friday at hundreds of schools across the U.S. as young activists press for tougher gun laws ... The protests were chosen to line up with the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting, which left 13 people dead in Littleton, Colo., on April 20, 1999. At 10 a.m. ET, students plan to gather for moments of silence honoring the victims at Columbine and other shootings.

From there, some students will head to rallies at their statehouses. Others will stay at school to discuss gun violence while others will hold voting registration drives. Organizers say there will be walkouts in every state, with more than 2,600 registered on the event's website as of Thursday. Citywide protests are expected to attract thousands in New York City and Austin, Texas. Police in Richmond, Va., say they expect at least 10,000 at the state Capitol.

Parkland suspect Nikolas Cruz vomited, hyperventilated during arrest, police say

COMEY'S 'CULTURE OF CORRUPTION': "James Comey is an anti-Trump activist. He might as well be running the DNC, given his hatred for President Trump and his deference to Hillary Clinton." – Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton, on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," calling out the former FBI director for alleged political bias and establishing a "culture of corruption" at the bureau. WATCH

'WHAT ARE WE DOING?': "Dammit, he can't be a criminal target under the memoranda that have been written by the Justice Department! ... Mr. President, don't sit down with this special counsel. This special counsel doesn't have the power to indict you, and for good reason." – Mark Levin, on "Hannity," explaining why a sitting U.S. president cannot be indicted and uring President Trump not to agree to an interview with Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team. WATCH

New emails bolster GOP claims of FBI, DOJ 'coordination' on Clinton case response.

Taxpayers to spend $85G for Chris Christie's official portrait: report.

Andrew Cuomo claims he's 'undocumented,' challenges officials to deport him.

Kansas day care accused of 'tying down' infants, investigation underway.

Florida felons are latest point of contention in fight for battleground state's votes.

Federal court rules against Trump's sanctuary city crackdown efforts.

Illinois Dems push bill rewarding schools that replace armed officers with therapists.

Two Florida deputies killed in apparent ambush at restaurant, suspect dead.

Fugitive grandma arrested in Texas after weeks-long search, authorities say.

Lance Armstrong settles $100M lawsuit with U.S. government.

Stephon Clark's brother arrested on suspicion of threats.

Mattel CEO leaving a year after joining from Google.

Mnuchin touts ‘meaningful impact’ of tax cuts | Mnuchin: Trump-Amazon feud unrelated to postal audit

JPMorgan Chase to open up to 70 DC area branches, may hire 700.

Wells Fargo said near settlement of up to $1 billion with regulators.

Marc Thiessen: Pompeo is close to confirmation and 11 senators are close to making a colossal mistake.

Newt Gingrich and Audrey Bird: It’s time to fix our broken prison system.

Henry I. Miller, Alex Berezow: March for Science was just an excuse to attack Trump and Republicans.

'Late Show With Stephen Colbert' writer slammed for insensitive Barbara Bush tweet.

Carrie Underwood's scar visible as star details fall.

Magician David Copperfield forced to reveal illusion secret in court.

VIRAL PHOTO: Baby owls born on California windowsill gawk at workers

New species of 'exploding ants' discovered.

Rare Titanic rescue letters surface.

#OnThisDay

2010: An explosion on the Deepwater Horizon oil platform, leased by BP, kills 11 workers and causes a blowout that would spew an estimated 200 million gallons of crude into the Gulf of Mexico. (The well was finally capped nearly three months later.)

2008: Danica Patrick becomes the first female winner in IndyCar history, capturing the Indy Japan 300.

1999: The Columbine High School massacre takes place in Colorado as two students fatally shoot 12 classmates and one teacher before taking their own lives.

