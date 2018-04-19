'Losing Streak Lois' Riess arrested in Texas after weeks-long search, authorities say

Fugitive Minnesota grandmother Lois Riess, aka “Losing Streak Lois,” was arrested Thursday night in Texas, ending a nearly monthlong search for a woman suspected of killing her husband and at least one other person, authorities said.

Authorities found Riess, 56, in a restaurant on South Padre Island in South Texas, near the U.S.-Mexico border, Deputy U.S. Marshal John Kinsey told the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

The U.S. Border Patrol had been put on alert and Mexican authorities also were notified to be on watch for her, the newspaper reported.

'LOSING STREAK LOIS,' ALLEGED KILLER GRANDMA ON THE RUN, SPOTTED ON NEW SURVEILANCE VIDEO

Riess is believed to have killed her husband last month and stolen $11,000 from one of his bank accounts, Minnesota’s Fox 9 reported.

Riess was dubbed “Losing Streak Lois” because of her reported fondness for gambling and frequent attendance at casinos, the report said.

Police later reportedly discovered she was facing nearly $100,500 in debt at the time of her husband's death.

Authorities have also connected Riess to the death of Pamela Hutchinson, 59, in Fort Myers, Fla., last week, as Riess was seen on video surveillance driving her car shortly after, Fox 9 reported.

Billboards were posted in five Southern states this week, as posters by the Marshals Service brought in more than 100 tips, the Star Tribune reported. There was also a $6,000 reward for information leading to Riess' arrest.

WOMAN WHO KILLED HUSBAND, STOLE ANOTHER FEMALE’S IDENTITY SPOTTED ON SURVEILLANCE VIDEO, COPS SAY

On March 23, police found Riess’ husband dead of an apparent gunshot wound at their Blooming Prairie, Minn., home, Fox 9 reported.

U.S. Marshals had elevated her disappearance to “major case” status, putting her among some of the nation’s most dangerous offenders, the newspaper report said.