Baby owls born on California windowsill gawk at workers in viral photo

Three baby owls in California don’t appear to know the meaning of personal space.

The owls were born on a University of California, Los Angeles windowsill, according to Michael Lens, an associate professor of urban planning and public policy at the university.

“Owls were born on my colleague’s windowsill a few weeks ago and I. Just. Can’t. Even.,” he captioned a now viral photo of the birds on Twitter.

As of Thursday morning, the photo had roughly 48,000 retweets and 198,000 likes.

“Their little super interested faces would make me laugh daily if I had to see them. But also happy. It's adorable,” one Twitter user wrote in response.

“I would get nothing done,” another added.

It’s not clear what type of owl the newborns are. According to the University of California, there are about 15 different species of the bird in the state.

Professor Lens did not immediately return Fox News’ request for additional comment.