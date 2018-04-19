'Late Show With Stephen Colbert' writer slammed for insensitive Barbara Bush tweet

A writer for "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" has found herself in hot water over a tweet she wrote about the death of former first lady Barbara Bush.

"RIP Barbara Bush, the only woman who was 92 for 30 years," Jen Spyra tweeted shortly after news broke of Bush's passing.

RIP Barbara Bush, the only woman who was 92 for 30 years. — Jen Spyra (@jenspyra) April 18, 2018

Spyra quickly garnered a negative reaction for the tweet from her followers.

"Wow! That is incredibly insensitive and rude," one user wrote.

"Quite sickening!" another one said.

One person chimed in, "This is the tolerance and acceptance we hear so much about on the left. Way to lift up your fellow women."

This is the tolerance and acceptance we hear so much about on the left. Way to lift up your fellow women. Let them know it's not ok if they don't age well. So glad we have people like you around to let us know how morally bankrupt we are. 🤪 — American Robot (@TheRealJeepin2k) April 18, 2018

"A family just lost a love one and you have jokes about said person...let alone a joke that’s not funny. Then again, neither is Colbert!" a user tweeted.

FYI: Sometimes it's better not to _try_ to be funny. Sometimes saying nothing is better. — Anne Choat (@annie7265) April 18, 2018 Cruel and not funny. — Miss Norma Jeane (@rosanthony3) April 18, 2018

A rep for the "Late Show" did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

However, Spyra's tweet did receive a positive reaction from comedian Josh Weisman who simply replied, "Awesome" to her tweet. She answered the "Corporate" star, "We all do our part."

It's not the first time a CBS employee has raised eyebrows on social media.

Top CBS lawyer Hayley Geftman-Gold was axed in October 2017 after she said she was "not even sympathetic" to victims of the Las Vegas shooting because "country music fans often are Republican."

A @CBS legal exec thought the Las Vegas victims had it coming. pic.twitter.com/YjeSyAox59 — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) October 2, 2017

Geftman-Gold later issued an apology, but it was too late. CBS told Fox News at the time that the network let her go because she "violated the standards of our company."