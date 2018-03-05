FOX NEWS FIRST: Kimmel jabs Trump, Fox News as Oscars get political; Trump doubles down on tariffs plan

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

'The Shape of Water' wins the Oscar for best picture as host Jimmy Kimmel and other stars take shots at President Trump, Vice President Pence and the Fox News audience

Trump defends plan to slap tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, tweeting that America's friends and foes have taken advantage of the U.S. for years

Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are scheduled to meet Monday with a Middle East peace deal at the top of their agenda

Vladimir Putin says Russia will never extradite any of the Russians indicted for alleged meddling in the 2016 presidential election

Special Counsel Robert Mueller continues expands his Russia probe to the United Arab Emirates as he reportedly subpoenas witness for documents tied to Trump and various campaign associates

DACA was set to expire Monday, but court orders have prevented the Trump administration from ending the Obama-era program

THE LEAD STORY - THE 'SHAPE' OF A POSITIVELY POLITICAL OSCARS: "The Shape of Water" took home the award for best picture at the 2018 Academy Awards on Sunday as host Jimmy Kimmel and some stars brought things to a political place during Hollywood's biggest award show of the year with jabs at President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and even Fox News viewers ... Despite calling for a show filled with positivity, both the host and stars like Common, Kumail Nanjiani and Lupita Nyong'o made the show political. Kimmel began with an old-timey announcement in which he listed the stars in attendance, making his first political jab with “Black Panther” actress Lupita Nyong’o. “The stunning Lupita Nyong’o, she was born in Mexico and raised in Kenya,” Kimmel said at the top of the show. “Let the tweetstorm from the president's toilet begin!”

From there, the host launched into a positive monologue that poked fun at the whirlwind year in Hollywood, which saw the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements dominate the headlines and previous award shows. However, other stars took up Kimmel's political mantel. Kumail Nanjiani and Nyong'o shared a message of support to Dreamers ahead of announcing "Shape of Water" as the winner of best production design. Common and Andra Day performed “Stand Up for Something” as an ode to American activism with politically charged lyrics about topics like the NRA, the Parkland shooting, immigration, feminism and Puerto Rico.

TRUMP TARIFF BATTLE LINES DRAWN: President Trump added more fuel to a brewing global trade battle Sunday, defending his planned import tariffs on steel and aluminum to help U.S. industries ... “We are on the losing side of almost all trade deals. Our friends and enemies have taken advantage of the U.S. for many years. Our Steel and Aluminum industries are dead. Sorry, it’s time for a change! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump tweeted. Trump last week said he would impose tariffs on imported steel to protect a U.S. industry that employs about 140,000 Americans. Still, some analysts say that by raising the price of steel, those same tariffs stand to hurt a far larger group of U.S. workers: the 6.5 million who work in industries that buy steel — from automakers to aircraft manufacturers to suppliers of building materials.

A BONDING EXPERIENCE FOR TWO EMBATTLED LEADERS: President Trump will meet Monday in Washington with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with hopes of soon reaching a long-sought Mideast peace agreement, as both world leaders try to make international progress amid the strains of domestic investigations into each of their governments ... Trump and Netanyahu, who have met several times before, are expected to discuss a range of issues beyond Israeli-Palestinian peace, with Iran, Syria and now North Korea topping their list. Trump is attempting to act on international issues and negotiate with world leaders amid ongoing federal probes into whether anybody on his 2016 presidential campaign colluded with Russia to win the White House race, while Netanyahu is facing allegations of corruption that have resulted in calls for his resignation.

PUTIN THUMBS NOSE AT U.S.: Russia will "never" extradite any of the 13 Russians indicted by the United States for alleged election-meddling, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, even as he insisted they didn’t act on behalf of his government ... Putin's comments in an NBC News interview illustrated the long odds that the Russian operatives will ever appear in U.S. court to answer charges of running a massive, secret social media trolling and targeted messaging operation to interfere in the 2016 presidential election. The United States has no extradition treaty with Moscow and can’t compel it to hand over citizens, and a provision in Russia’s constitution prohibits extraditing its citizens to foreign countries. The detailed, 37-page indictment from special counsel Robert Mueller last month alleges Russian operatives working for the Internet Research Agency used fake social media accounts and on-the-ground political organizing to interfere the election.

MUELLER PROBE'S WIDE NET CONTINUES EXPANDING: Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team is now purportedly looking into whether the United Arab Emirates sought political influence by pouring money into Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign as he reportedly subpoenas witness to get documents tied to Trump and various associates ... Mueller’s investigators in recent weeks have questioned the adviser, Lebanese-American businessman George Nader, and asked witnesses for information about whether the UAE tried to buy political influence by giving money to the Trump campaign, according to The New York Times. Nader has been a frequent visitor to the Trump White House. Mueller's tactic suggests his investigation continues to expand beyond whether campaign officials colluded with Russia.

Meanwhile, Mueller has reportedly subpoenaed a witness to provide emails, work documents, text messages, telephone logs and other records detailing communications with Trump and a list of aides. Mueller reportedly wants records of communication between the witness and Hope Hicks, Stephen Bannon, Roger Stone, Carter Page, Michael Cohen, Keith Schiller, Rick Gates, Corey Lewandowski and Paul Manafort.

DACA LIMBO: The Obama-era DACA program that temporarily shields hundreds of thousands of young Dreamer immigrants from deportation was scheduled to end Monday but court orders have prevented the Trump administration from pulling the plug, easing the sense of urgency ... Last week, the Supreme Court rejected the Trump administration's bid to bypass a federal appeals court and get the justices to intervene in the fate of the DACA program. The court’s decision meant an injunction preventing the Trump administration from ending the program would remain in place as the case works its way through the lower courts. It also nullified the March 5 deadline President Trump set for Congress to take action on immigration reform.

DCA 101: Everything you need to know

SENDING A MESSAGE TO DELTA AND BEYOND: "Conservatives are tired of being kicked around." – Georgia Lieutenant Gov. Casey Cagle, on "Cavuto Live," defending his push to halt consideration of a sizeable tax cut for Delta Airlines in wake of the company's decision to cut ties with the NRA after the Parkland school shooting massacre. WATCH

HILLARY HYPOCRISY: "I got an idea Hillary, since you're so good at selling uranium to foreigners, maybe you can buddy up with your Clinton Foundation friends to sell the rest of our uranium to the Russians. On second thought-- just get back into the woods." – Judge Jeanine Pirro, in her "Opening Statement" on "Justice with Judge Jeanine," blasting Hillary Clinton for accusing Trump of 'surrendering' to Russia's threat. WATCH

THE SWAMP

'Sunday Morning Futures' Exclusive: Trey Gowdy: I’m reluctant to call for special counsel for Clinton email probe.

Lindsey Graham: Both parties will suffer if Congress doesn't act on new gun bill.

Dem Congress hopeful posted 'creepy' comments about teen gymnast.

ACROSS THE NATION

Illegal immigrant from Mexico pleads guilty to using fake identity to steal $361,000 in government benefits.

Tree believed to be planted by George Washington 227 years ago is knocked down by nor'easter.

Iditarod sled dog race kicks off in Alaska, in shadow of doping scandal.

MINDING YOUR BUSINESS

Geneva Motor Show: Supercars and luxury SUVs in the spotlight.

Insurer AXA agrees to buy XL Group for around $15 billion.

Ex-Food Network star says delivery apps killing restaurants.



FOX NEWS OPINION

Churchill's 'Iron Curtain' speech as prophetic -- and chilling -- today as it was 72 years ago.

Michael Goodwin: Media continue to ignore Trump's presidential leadership.

I swore off my cell phone for 6 days -- and survived! Here's how you can, too.

HOLLYWOOD SQUARED

'Black Panther' dominates for third straight week.

'The Walking Dead' Season 8, Episode 10 recap: A new villain emerges.

Amber Tamblyn says driver tried to hit her, baby, in Brooklyn, NY.

DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THIS?

Orphaned baby chimp rescued from poacher, snuggles with pilot on rescue flight.

WATCH: High school senior makes 70-foot buzzer-beater in championship.

World's oldest figurative tattoos found on 5,000-year-old Egyptian mummies.

#OnThisDay

1982: Comedian John Belushi, 33, is found dead of a drug overdose in a rented bungalow in Hollywood.

1868: The impeachment trial of President Andrew Johnson begins in the U.S. Senate, with Chief Justice Salmon P. Chase presiding. Johnson, the first U.S. president to be impeached, is accused of "high crimes and misdemeanors" stemming from his attempt to fire Secretary of War Edwin M. Stanton. (The trial would end on May 26 with Johnson's acquittal.)

1770: The Boston Massacre takes place as British soldiers who'd been taunted by a crowd of colonists open fire, killing five people.

