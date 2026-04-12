Eric Swalwell exits California governor race amid graphic accusations of misconduct and more top headlines

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Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Eric Swalwell exits California governor race

2. Trump enacts US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz

3. Iran’s president signals openness to US deal

MAJOR HEADLINES

CHOKEPOINT CHAOS — Iran threatens major new global chokepoint if US moves on Hormuz. Continue reading …

PACIFIC OFFENSIVE — Multiple alleged 'narco-terrorists' killed in US strikes in the Pacific. Continue reading …

SWEET RELIEF — 'Miracle fruit' could help cancer patients cope with overlooked side effect of chemo. Continue reading …

SACRED STANDOFF — Catholic sisters face jail time for refusing to comply with NY gender mandates. Continue reading …

BANDMATE BACKLASH — Bruce Springsteen's former drummer speaks out against the Boss's anti-Trump tirades. Continue reading …

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POLITICS

CODED INFLUENCE — The AI you use every day is biased — and it’s quietly shaping your worldview, new report says. Continue reading …

NAME RECOGNITION — Republicans fighting for survival deploy risky strategy of faking Trump's support. Continue reading …

HOLY WAR OF WORDS — Trump accuses Pope Leo of being 'terrible' on foreign policy over pontiff's anti-war comments. Continue reading …

BIG APPLE DIVIDES — NYC mayor cites $180K racial wealth gap to justify taxes, police cuts. Continue reading …

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MEDIA

BIG TECH BATTLE — Meta vows appeal of 'landmark' social media verdicts, warns of free speech erosion. Continue reading …

OPEN SECRET — California reporter claims Eric Swalwell’s conduct ‘was known,’ raises questions about local support. Continue reading …

BEYOND THE STARS — Victor Glover thanks God after Artemis II carries crew farther than any human voyage. Continue reading …

FAITH UNDER FIRE — Actress Debra Messing says she hid Jewish identity after family faced antisemitism. Continue reading …

OPINION

HOWARD KURTZ — Why Eric Swalwell was forced to quit California governor race after sexual misconduct allegations. Continue reading …

AMY SWEARER — President Trump's birthright citizenship fight is about history, not hysteria. Continue reading …

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IN OTHER NEWS

‘GARBAGE’ — ESPN star calls for 2017 Masters winner to have his lifetime exemption removed after meltdown. Continue reading …

TRANSFUSION TENSION — More patients demand ‘unvaccinated’ blood, doctors warn of growing health risks. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ — Test yourself on presidential proposals and astronaut appetites. Take the quiz here …

COURTSIDE CHAOS — Bucks part ways with Doc Rivers after NBA playoff miss: report. Continue reading …

DINNER TIME — ‘Cowboy’ Kent Rollins reveals how to save family life in America. See video ...

WATCH

MIKE POMPEO — NATO is failing to meet the moment. See video …

DANNY DANON — Iran needs a reality check after failed peace talks. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in for a closer look at the federal government’s new effort to track and tackle microplastics and what it could mean for public health. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













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