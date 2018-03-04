Amber Tamblyn says driver tried to hit her, baby, in Brooklyn

Actress Amber Tamblyn on Twitter said that a van driver attempted to drive into her and her baby as she crossed a street in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Sunday and asked followers to help track him down.

“If anyone in Brooklyn near the intersection of Washington Ave and Atlantic Ave just saw a Hasidic man in a grey van try to hit a woman and her baby in a stroller a (sic) she crossed a crosswalk, honking and touching the stroller with the car’s bumper, please DM me,” she wrote. “That woman was me.”

The “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” star added in follow-up tweets that she and her child are “fine,” although “very shaken up.” She said she has experienced similar situations in the past.

“But this is not the first time a man from the Hasidic community in NYC has attempted to harm me or other women I know,” the actress tweeted. “Any woman riding a bike through South Williamsburg can attest.”

“I hope this guy is caught,” the 34-year-old said.

Tamblyn, a prominent advocate of the Time’s Up movement, welcomed her daughter, Marlow, with husband David Cross in February of last year.

Tamblyn, TMZ reported, has not yet reported the incident to the New York Police Department.