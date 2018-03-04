Oscars 2018: List of winners

List of winners from the 90th Academy Awards:

— Best Picture: "The Shape of Water."

— Best Actress: Frances McDormand in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

— Best Actor: Gary Oldman in "Darkest Hour."

— Best Director: Guillermo del Toro for "Shape of Water."

— Best Supporting Actor: Sam Rockwell in "Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri."

— Best Supporting Actress: Allison Janney in "I, Tonya."

— Makeup and Hairstyling: Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, and Lucy Sibbick in "Darkest Hour."

— Costume Design: Mark Bridges in "Phantom Thread."

— Best Documentary Feature: "Icarus."

— Sound Editing: Richard King and Alex Gibson for "Dunkirk."

— Sound Mixing: Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landarker, and Gary A. Rizzo for "Dunkirk."

— Production Design: Paul Denham Austerberry; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau and Jeff Melvin for "Shape of Water."

— Best Foreign Language Film: "A Fantastic Woman."

— Best Animated Short Film: "Dear Basketball."

— Best Animated Feature Film: "Coco."

— Visual Effects: John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert, and Richard R. Hoove for "Blade Runner: 2049."

— Film Editing: Lee Smith for "Dunkirk."

— Documentary Short Feature: "Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405."

— Live Action Short Film: "The Silent Child."

— Original Screenplay: Jordan Peele for "Get Out."

— Adapted Screenplay: James Ivory for "Call Me By Your Name."

— Cinematography: Roger A. Deakins for "Blade Runner: 2049."

— Original Score: Alexandre Desplat for "The Shape of Water."

— Original Song: "Remember Me" in "Coco."

