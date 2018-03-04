Frances McDormand invites all female Oscars nominees to stand during Best Actress speech

Frances McDormand commanded attention as she placed her golden statue on the floor of the stage during her Best Actress speech Sunday night.

"If I fall over pick me up, because I've got some things to say," said McDormand, accepting the award for her portrayal of Mildred Hayes -- a mother seeking justice for her murdered daughter in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

She thanked her family and then turned to directly address the audience.

"If I may be so honored to have all the female nominees in every category stand with me in this room tonight," she said. "Meryl [Streep] if you do it, everybody else will, come on."

Streep was quick to jump out of her seat, raising her arms and giving a thumbs up for others in the room to join her.

"The filmmakers, the producers, the directors, the writers, the cinemotographers, the composers, the songwriters, the designers, come on," McDormand called out. "Look around, look around...because we all have stories to tell and projects we need financed."

McDormand looked joyous as she looked out on the women.

"I have two words to leave with you tonight, ladies and gentleman: inclusion rider," said McDormand, curtseying as she exited the stage.

It is McDormand's second Oscar and comes for her blistering turn as a mother who feels authorities haven't done enough to investigate her daughter's rape and murder.

McDormand won a best supporting actress award for her role as a police officer in "Fargo." Her win Sunday was not a surprise — she has swept the major awards this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.