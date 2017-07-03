North Carolina town cancels July 4 celebrations after threats

The city of Hamlet, N.C. announced Monday that its Fourth of July festivities had been canceled due to threats it received in connection with an ongoing homicide investigation.



Hamlet City Manager Jonathan Blanton said the planned Tuesday evening events with fireworks to follow were scrapped as a precaution. Blanton added that no events would be rescheduled.

The local police department said that threats to endanger the public were made recently in connection with the June 28 homicide, in which a 20-year-old man was killed in a shooting at a convenience store.

So far, there have been no arrests in the case.

Blanton said the threats targeting the planned celebration were credible and were being investigated by police. He did not elaborate on the specific nature of the threats.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

