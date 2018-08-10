Matt Lauer sells lavish New York City apartment, reportedly making millions in the process

Disgraced former “Today” star Matt Lauer has sold his lavish New York City apartment, making his exile to the Hamptons officially as he raked in more than its $7.35 million asking price, real estate publication Mansion Global reported this week.

Citing property records, Mansion Global reported that Lauer paid $5.88 million for the home in 2004. The site did not identify the buyer or exact sale price for the extravagant four-bedroom apartment.

Lauer’s sprawling pad featured a private elevator landing, a living room complete with high ceilings, custom bookshelves, parquet wood floors and a view of lower Manhattan, according to Mansion Global. The cite notes that the master bedroom includes two marble bathrooms.

It is assumed that Lauer will now spend even more time at his estate in New York’s exclusive Hamptons area on Long Island, where he has been known to spend the majority of his time.

The former NBC News host was fired after he was accused of inappropriate sexual behavior. He was believed to be the highest paid personality in TV news, reportedly earning $25 million per year. NBC even paid for him – at least for a time – to be helicoptered back and forth every weekend to Manhattan from to the Hamptons.

After an internal review, NBC declared earlier this year that NBC News management was completely oblivious to Lauer’s pervy past. The controversial review was conducted by in-house counsel despite calls for an independent investigation. The findings directly contradict a recent Washington Post bombshell that Ann Curry complained to two senior managers about Lauer’s behavior.

Last month, Lauer gave his first interview since being fired and discussed an ongoing legal battle over another piece of property -- New Zealand land he purchased in 2017.

The massive property controls the only way for the public to access Hawea Conservation Park, and Lauer is required to allow visitors to cut through his property to get to the park. He fired back at claims that he is denying the public access to pass through.

Lauer said the only reason his ownership of a lakeside ranch is being called into question now is because of the "difficult times" he's been through lately.

Lauer's termination triggered an investigation by New Zealand authorities, who require foreign buyers of important assets to be of good character. The provision is broad and includes criminal convictions as well as anything else that authorities decide reflects poorly on an owner's integrity.

"I don't think I'm being a conspiracy theorist here, or paranoid, but I believe the groups are in some ways, unfortunately, taking advantage of some difficult times I've been through over the past six months and I think they see me as an easy mark," Lauer told Radio New Zealand from New York.

He went on to claim that people "don't know" the full "circumstances" of the allegations against him.

"I think most of the articles I've read...they make very frequent reference to that because they think, I believe...that New Zealanders are going to find some outrage there," Lauer said of his firing. "And would tell people they don't know the circumstances of that situation."

He added, "I'm not at liberty to talk nor would I want to talk about that."

Fox News’ Sasha Savitsky contributed to this report.