Ryan Reynolds fires back at reports his marriage to Blake Lively is in trouble

Ryan Reynolds has a few things to say about rumors his marriage to Blake Lively is falling apart.

On Saturday, the “Deadpool” star responded to a story claiming the pair is struggling to spend “quality time” together.

“I wish. I could use a little ‘me time,’” he quipped on Twitter.

The reactions and fallout were swift as his clap back received over 16,500 retweets and more than 141,000 likes.

Reynolds, 41, and Lively, 30, tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed daughters James in 2014 and Ines in 2016.

