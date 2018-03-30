Jim Carrey 'submits' semi-nude Trump painting to National Portrait Gallery, sparks reactions

Jim Carrey once again provoked outrage Thursday after tweeting a photo of an open-robed President Trump rubbing his hairy chest in front of a bowl of ice cream. The actor and comedian directed the tweet to the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C., asking if he could submit his "official portrait" of the president early.

"It’s called, 'You Scream. I Scream. Will We Ever Stop Screaming?'" Carrey, 56, wrote in a tweet that has now been shared more than 18,000 times.

Carrey fans were quick to comment, some applauding the comedian for his "brilliant" and "truly inspired" art. While others labeled him a bully and called him out for being distasteful and disrespectful to the president.

"Hmm, use my influence to create change? Nah, I'll just bully everyone I don't like and call it "art". Ridiculous," one Twitter user replied.

"Trashy art inspired by a trashy human," another added.

"So disrespectful @JimCarrey. Movie career floundering? Don’t care for either your movies or artwork," a woman said Thursday.

But Carrey doesn't seem to mind the mixed feedback. He has been showcasing his unusual -- sometimes graphic -- art on Twitter almost daily in the past few weeks. Last week, the comedian was under fire for portraying Trump as the Wicked Witch of the West.

"If you liked my last cartoon you may also enjoy... 'THE WICKED WITCH OF THE WEST WING AND PUTIN'S FLYING MONKEYS," Carrey tweeted, referring to the evil antagonist from "The Wizard of Oz."

Days prior, Carrey posted an image of a furrow-browed woman resembling White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, calling it a "portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked."

"Monstrous!" he added.

His spokesperson wouldn't confirm Sanders' identity to The Associated Press, but to many Twitter users the clarification wasn't necessary -- it was obvioius.

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, Sanders' father, condmened the portrait and called Carrey "classless."

"Pathetic BULLY, sexist, hater, bigot & 'Christaphobe" who "attacks @PressSec for her faith; what would be hypocritical Hollywood reaction if he called someone a 'so-called Muslim' or 'so-called Jew?'" he tweeted on March 19.

It's not unusual for Carrey to make political statements with his art. He also posted an anti-Trump cartoon during Trump's first official State of the Union address in January.

"...and the blind shall see and the lame shall walk and the cheats shall inherit the earth!" he wrote.

Fox News' Nicole Darrah contributed to this report.