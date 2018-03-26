Priscilla Presley on Elvis relationship: 'Our marriage was very important to him'

Priscilla Presley opened up about her marriage to the King.

The 72-year-old, who met Presley when she was only 14, said the legendary musician was always a gentleman to her.

"Elvis Presley was very, very respectful to me in every single way,” she said during a lunch this week for HBO’s “Elvis Presley: The Searcher," according to the New York Post.

"Our marriage was very important to him, and he was a very moral human being. He was very religious," she continued. "My parents certainly would have never let me go if he hadn’t promised nothing would ever happen. We did pet and we held hands and we kissed, which was fun . . . but he was true to his word."

The "Blue Suede Shoes" singer's former wife also spoke openly about Elvis' deadly addiction to prescription drugs and his final days at the documentary's debut at SXSW on March 15.

"It was difficult for all of us, we certainly didn’t see it coming. But we certainly saw the journey he was taking," Presley said of revisiting the memories of her ex-husband. “People go, well, ‘Why didn’t anyone do anything?’ Well, that’s not true. People there in the inner group did, but you did not tell Elvis Presley what to do. You did not. I mean, you’d be out of there faster than a scratched cat. They would try and no way. He knew what he was doing."