Julia Louis-Dreyfus to return to work on 'Veep' Season 7 following breast cancer treatment

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is reportedly set to get back to work following her battle with breast cancer. She’s currently scheduled to begin filming the seventh and final season of her hit HBO series “Veep” in August.

As previously reported, the production of ‘Veep’ was put on hold while the 56-year-old star underwent treatment. Now, her co-star, Matt Walsh, is telling Entertainment Weekly that she has not only completed her chemotherapy, but even found the strength to participate in table reads for the Emmy-winning show.

“‘Veep’ is on hiatus, we’ll start filming in August and it will air in 2019,” he told the outlet. “We’ve known for about a month. We’ve seen [Julia], she’s done some table reads, she’s doing well, she’s finished her last chemo, she’s in recuperation. Her perspectives have remained excellent throughout. She’s very well loved; she’s a tremendous person.”

Dreyfus shared the news of her diagnosis publicly on social media in September in the hopes that her journey could inspire others.

“1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one,” she wrote in a note to her followers at the time. “The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

"Our love and support go out to Julia and her family at this time. We have every confidence she will get through this with her usual tenacity and undaunted spirit, and look forward to her return to health and to HBO for the final season of 'Veep,'" HBO told Fox News at the time.