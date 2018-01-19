Carrie Underwood shares X-ray of wrist after fall, says she's 'good to go'

Carrie Underwood gave fans an update on her injuries two months after she took a serious tumble on the steps outside of her Nashville home in November.

The country singer posted the X-Ray on Instagram Friday morning saying she's "good to go."

"Last check up on the old wrist this morning!! Thanks, Dr. Wurth and my PT angel, Renee, a.k.a. “Bulldog” for fixing me up!!! 😉 I’m good to go," Underwood wrote.

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Jan 19, 2018 at 7:20am PST

The 34-year-old revealed in a New Year’s Day blog post she received more than 40 facial stitches after the nasty fall.

"In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told [Underwood’s husband] Mike that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in,” Underwood wrote on Jan. 1.

She called the fall a “freak random accident” and said she was “grateful that it wasn’t much, much worse.” Underwood added that she wanted to share the details about her fall to let her fans know why she “might look a bit different” when she returns on camera.

The singer said, "I'm hoping that, by then, the differences are minimal, but, again, I just don't know how it's all going to end up."

While Underwood has kept her face off of social media since the fall, she was photographed at a gym class with "Below Deck" star Adrienne Gang a month after her injury.

Gang wrote on Dec. 12 alongside a picture of she and Underwood, “Just worked out next to @carrieunderwood NBD... she is adorable and so gracious... LOVE HER!”

Gang said in a separate tweet a day later she “had no clue” Underwood had a recent fall, and the singer “looked amazing."