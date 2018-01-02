Carrie Underwood reveals she needed 40 stitches on her face after November fall

Carrie Underwood is ringing in the New Year by revealing new details about her nasty fall back in November. The 34-year-old singer wrote in a New Year’s Day blog post that she needed 40 to 50 stitches on her face after she fell outside her Nashville several months ago.

“In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told [Underwood’s husband] Mike that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in,” Underwood wrote in the blog, according to People.

Underwood added she’s “not quite looking the same” seven weeks after the “freak random accident” and said she was “grateful that it wasn’t much, much worse.” She said she wanted to share the details about her fall to let her fans know why she “might look a bit different” when she returns on camera.

"I'm hoping that, by then, the differences are minimal, but, again, I just don't know how it's all going to end up,” Underwood said.

Underwood shared a selfie on Instagram with her face covered up by a scarf in 5-degree weather days before the New Year.

She wrote in her blog it is “crazy” how an accident can “change your life.”

The fall in November forced her to cancel her performance at the Country Rising benefit concert at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena two days later. She tweeted shortly after that she was “doing great” and she had surgery on her wrist.

“I’m so thankful for the doctors, nurses, family & friends who’ve been taking such great care of me,” she tweeted in November.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.