Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

British Royals

Meghan Markle's future sister-in-law arrested after allegedly assaulting fiance

Fox News
Darlene Blount, Meghan Markle's future sister-in-law, was arrested on New Year's Eve for alleged assault on her fiancee.

Darlene Blount, Meghan Markle's future sister-in-law, was arrested on New Year's Eve for alleged assault on her fiancee.  (Josephine County Jail )

Meghan Markle’s family drama does not appear to be ending anytime soon as the future royal plans her marriage to Prince Harry in May.

The former actress’ future sister-in-law was arrested in Oregon on New Year’s Eve for allegedly assaulting her Markle’s half-brother, TMZ reported.

Darlene Blount, 37, was booked for fourth-degree assault into Josephine County Jail following an altercation with fiancé, Thomas Markle Jr. She was reportedly held in jail for a few hours before she was released.

harry meghan markle reuters

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were slated to wed in May 2018.  (Reuters)

Additional information into the cause of the allegations were not immediately available.

The former “Suits” actress – and her family’s dynamic – has taken over headlines since announcing her engagement on Nov. 27.

Thomas Markle, who shares the same father with the former actress, spoke to the Daily Mail before the alleged altercation. In the interview, he said he has not spoken to his half-sister since 2011 and does not expect an invitation to the wedding.

Kensington Palace announces couple's 2018 wedding plans. Video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to wed at Windsor Castle in May

Last month, Meghan Markle’s half-sister, Samantha Grant, slammed Prince Harry after he said that his family was the one his bride-to-be “never had.”

Grant fired back that the actress “has a large family who were always there with her and for her.”

The 33-year-old prince and his bride-to-be are set to marry at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, on May 19.