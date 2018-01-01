NBC star Debra Messing praises 13-year-old son's national anthem protest

Debra Messing is proud of her son for not being proud of his country.

The “Will & Grace” star prompted online outraged after posting a photo of her son protesting the national anthem at a hockey game.

Messing took to Instagram last Wednesday to show emotional support for her son after he asked for permission to protest the national anthem for the New York Rangers game at Madison Square Garden.

The post reads:

“’Please stand for the Star Spangled Banner.’

Son: ‘Mom, I want to sit down in protest. Can we do that?’

Me: ‘Yes, honey. We can do that.’

“Who’s crying?” she wrote. “I’m not crying. #BLM (Black Lives Matter)”

Active duty U.S. Army officer, writer and commentator Jeremy Hunt told “Fox & Friends” Monday morning that Messing’s viral post shows we can’t take patriotism for granted any more.

“We have to instill these values in the next generation and be very intentional about how we do it,” Hunt said.

Hunt said the best response is being “on the offense” through education.

“We should really be teaching the next generation…to basically honor and cherish this country,” he said.

This is not the first time Messing has shown support the anthem protests or Black Lives Matter.

The actress recently tweeted out a link of Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee kneeling in solidary with NFL players, writing that it made her “teary.”