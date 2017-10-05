Bethenny Frankel sends 10 planes to Puerto Rico filled with hurricane relief supplies

The “Real Housewives of New York City” star Bethenny Frankel has chartered 10 planes to Puerto Rico after the U.S. territory was ravaged by Hurricane Maria.

Frankel, 46, who is recovering from surgery to remove skin cancer below her eye, traveled to the island to offer aid to hurricane victims, In Style reported.

“This is a forgotten island,” Frankel told People. “People have been living on their roofs for 13 days. It is like nothing I have ever seen. People’s entire homes and cars are immersed in mud, the likes I’ve never seen.”

The planes were reportedly filled with diapers, non-perishable food, water, gift cards and medical supplies. Frankel’s charity, B Strong, is on the way to raising $1 million for Puerto Rico, People reported.

The planes were utilized to take sick and wounded women and children to the U.S. for treatment, according to the outlet.

The reality star visited towns outside San Juan and described the areas as “a war zone.”

“There is no color on the island. Every palm tree is rooted. This b---- hit every inch of this island. The low death toll is only counting what happened when it hit, but a storm happens more gradually than a hurricane. Now is when people are dying. They are starving. They are thirsty. They cannot communicate. They cannot bathe themselves. They wash their babies and laundry in street water,” Frankel told People.

“It is a war zone. I do not play the blame game, but the 73 towns of Puerto Rico need to be methodically mapped out and visited, and the relief needs to be organized, delegated and executed.”

Frankel was in Mexico last week helping victims who were affected by a devastating 7.1 magnitude earthquake.