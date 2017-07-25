Justin Bieber apologizes to fans after abruptly canceling 'Purpose' tour

Canadian singer Justin Bieber apologized to his fans after unexpectedly canceling the remaining 14 dates of his “Purpose” tour Monday.

The scheduled tour dates were set to take place in North America and Asia over the next three months.

“I’m sorry for anybody who feels disappointed or betrayed,” Bieber told TMZ.

The “Sorry” singer said he canceled the tour “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

Bieber has been on tour for the last 18 months and has played more than 150 shows on six continents. The tour has made $93.2 million in 2017. The tickets for all of his canceled dates will be refunded at point of purchase.

“I have been on tour for two years,” Bieber continued. “I’m looking forward to just resting, getting some relaxation and we’re just going to ride some bikes.”

The Grammy Award-winning singer’s representatives said he “loves his fans and hates to disappoint them.”

“However after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates,” the statement said.

Last week, the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture said the “Baby” singer would not be allowed to perform in China because he has been “badly behaved.”

