Chester Bennington death: 911 call audio released after housekeeper, driver discover Linkin Park singer's body

Following the shocking death of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington, new details have emerged about the day he died. Police have reportedly released the 911 call made by a driver after the singer’s body was discovered in his home.

The audio file was first posted by TMZ, which alleges that Los Angeles police had released the tape in the wake of Bennington’s reported suicide. In the call, a driver tells the dispatcher that he arrived at the pickup location only to find Bennington’s housekeeper crying hysterically near the door. She then told him that Bennington had hanged himself inside. The driver remains calm with the 911 dispatcher, but the housekeeper can be heard crying in the background as she makes a separate call to the victim’s wife, Talinda Ann Bentley.

It was previously reported that police were investigating the death of Bennington as a suicide. Many were quick to note the timing of Bennington’s death, coinciding with the birthday of fellow musician and friend Chris Cornell. The Audioslave singer committed suicide on May 18.