Justin Bieber cancels remaining tour dates out of nowhere

Justin Bieber announced Monday that the remaining dates for his “Purpose” tour have been cancelled due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

“Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them...," the press release stated. "However, after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.”

Bieber, 23, had da handful of dates remaining on his world tour.

The unpredictable pop star posted a shirtless pic of himself with a female companion yesterday on Instagram with no caption. An onslaught of comments followed the pic demanding answers directly from Bieber on the tour being abruptly cancelled.

One Instagram user wrote, "WHY CANCELLING PURPOSE TOUR?!?"

A disappointed fan penned, ""When Justin Bieber cancels his tour 5 days before you're supposed to see him. It's cool. 🙂🙂🙂"

While another chimed in with concern for the "Love Yourself" singer saying, "I hope you're okay."

Another defended the Biebs writing on Twitter, "justin bieber has done 150 purpose tour shows keep that in mind before you start attacking. thats alot for someone to handle at his age."

