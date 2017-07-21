Justin Bieber banned from performing in China over bad behavior

Canadian pop superstar Justin Bieber has been banned from touring and performing in China after state officials called him a “controversial young foreign singer” who has been "badly behaved."

A Bieber fan in China had asked the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture why the “Baby” singer did not announce a tour date in the country, despite his scheduled stops in nearby Asian countries, according to The Telegraph.

“Justin Bieber is a gifted singer, but he is also a controversial young foreign singer,” the bureau said in a statement. “In order to maintain order in the Chinese market and purify the Chinese performance environment, it is not suitable to bring in badly behaved entertainers.”

“We hope that as Justin Bieber matures, he can continue to improve his own words and actions, and truly become a singer beloved by the public,” the bureau concluded.

Bieber is no stranger to controversy in Asia.

The singer upset social media users after he took and posted a picture of himself touring Tokyo’s Yasukuni Shrine, dedicated to those who died while serving the Empire of Japan. The shrine is controversial because it lists the names of more than 1,000 war criminals.

Bieber also made headlines when his security team carried him up the Great Wall of China resulting in a number of jokes and backlash.

Bieber is not the only performer to be banned from China. The pop singer joins Lady Gaga and Oasis as acts who were barred from playing in the country.