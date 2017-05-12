Houston Rockets' kiss cam fail: Man gets friend-zoned in viral video

It's always embarrassing to get turned down for a kiss. Now imagine getting friend-zoned in front of the world.

One man was turned down during a Houston Rockets game when the kiss cam panned on him and his lady friend.

At the final NBA playoff game between the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets on Thursday night, the kiss cam focused in on a pair of friends. The woman immediately appeared flustered and embarrassed as everyone in the stadium's attention was on her.

As "What I Like About You" by The Romantics played, her male companion turned towards her and leaned in for a kiss but she quickly nuzzled her head into his neck and he was forced to give her a mere kiss on the cheek.

Talk about awkward!

The embarrassing moment was caught on camera and has been shared many times on social media.