'The Ring' star Daveigh Chase reportedly left dying man outside of hospital before fleeing scene

Former child star Daveigh Chase was questioned by police after she allegedly left a dying man outside of a hospital before fleeing the scene, according to TMZ.

the gossip site reported that the 26-year-old actress left the unidentified man outside of a Los Angeles hospital in the early morning hours of Feb. 15 and instantly took off without reporting the incident. TMZ added the man was pronounced dead after he was discovered by hospital employees.

Chase was reportedly arrested on Wednesday for an outstanding, unrelated warrant after police received a tip she may have been with the man before his death. Chase is reportedly not a suspect in the death and authorities believe the man overdosed and she was merely trying to get him to the hospital.

While her relationship to the deceased person is unknown, TMZ explained police were told she was “hanging out” with him in the hours leading up to his death.

Chase is best known for playing the creepy little girl Samara in 2002’s “The Ring.” She also voiced Lilo in the 2002 animated Disney film “Lilo and Stich.” She recently appear in the 2016 film “Jack Comes Home” opposite Rory Culkin and Natasha Lyonne.

A rep for Chase did not return Fox News' request for comment. The LAPD also declined to comment further at this time.