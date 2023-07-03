Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Europe
Published

Youth gathering in Swiss city echoes French riots, resulting in shop window smashing and 7 detentions

Smashing incident demonstrates influence and impact of events in France on neighboring regions

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Seven people were detained, most of them teenagers, after several shop windows in the Swiss city of Lausanne were smashed as young people gathered in an "echo" of riots in neighboring France, police said Sunday.

More than 100 people gathered in downtown Lausanne, in French-speaking western Switzerland, on Saturday evening, police said in a statement. It said that they were responding to several appeals on social media linked to several nights of violence that have shaken France after the police killing of a 17-year-old in a Paris suburb.

UKRAINIAN AWARD-WINNING WRITER KILLED IN RUSSIAN MISSILE ATTACK ON EASTERN UKRAINE RESTAURANT

Europe Fox News graphic

In Lausanne, Switzerland, seven individuals have been apprehended by the police following an incident where shop windows were vandalized. (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Several shop windows and a shop door were broken, while officers dispersed youths who threw paving stones and a Molotov cocktail at them, police said. They detained six people ages 15 to 17 — three girls and three boys, with Portuguese, Somali, Bosnian, Swiss, Georgian and Serbian citizenship — and a 24-year-old Swiss man.

No police officers were injured.

On Thursday, about a dozen people were detained in the Belgian capital, Brussels, and several fires were brought under control.