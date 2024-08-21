Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

United Kingdom

Yacht sinks: Missing tech billionaire's co-defendant died in car crash days before Italy disaster

Stephen Chamberlain, 52, was vice president of finance at Mike Lynch's Autonomy Corp.

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Moment luxury yacht sinks off coast of Italy caught on camera, with 6 presumed dead Video

Moment luxury yacht sinks off coast of Italy caught on camera, with 6 presumed dead

Grainy CCTV footage shows the moment a storm struck the Bayesian luxury yacht, which sank Aug. 19, 2024, off the coast of Italy. Six people are missing, officials say. (Giornale di Sicilia)

A co-defendant of British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch was killed in England after being struck by a car just days before Lynch and five others went missing when a luxury superyacht sank off the coast of Italy on Monday, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

Divers brought a body ashore from the yacht Wednesday, with NBC and Reuters reporting that another body was also found inside the vessel. It was unclear whose bodies were found.

Stephen Chamberlain, 52, was a former Autonomy Corp. executive who was acquitted alongside Lynch in June of charges in a multibillion-dollar fraud case related to Hewlett Packard’s $11 billion takeover of Lynch’s company.

Italy Luxury Yacht Body Recovered

A body was recovered from the sunken yacht off the coast of Porticello, near the Sicilian city of Palermo, Italy, Aug. 21, 2024. The body's identification has not been announced. (REUTERS/Louiza Vradi)

Chamberlain "was fatally struck by a car on Saturday while out running" in Cambridgeshire, his lawyer Gary Lincenberg said in a statement.

"He was a courageous man with unparalleled integrity. We deeply miss him," Lincenberg said. "Steve fought successfully to clear his good name at trial earlier this year, and his good name now lives on through his wonderful family."

MOMENT LUXURY YACHT SINKS OFF COAST OF ITALY CAUGHT ON CAMERA, WITH 6 PRESUMED DEAD

Stephen Chamberlain

Stephen Chamberlain was confirmed to have been killed when a car struck him while he was running on Saturday. (Stephen Chamberlain via Reuters)

Chamberlain, formerly a vice president of finance at the company, was accused of artificially inflating Autonomy’s revenues and making false and misleading statements to auditors, analysts and regulators.

Chamberlain’s family released a statement through Cambridgeshire Police, saying he "was a much-loved husband, father, son, brother and friend."

"He was an amazing individual whose only goal in life was to help others in any way possible," the statement said.

Mike Lynch

Chamberlain was acquitted of fraud charges along with British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch, pictured above. (Reuters/Henry Nicholls/File Photo)

Police said the driver, a 49-year-old woman, remained at the scene in the village of Stretham, England, and was assisting with the investigation.

WHO IS MIKE LYNCH, THE BRITISH TECH ENTREPRENEUR MISSING AFTER YACHT SANK?

The strange coincidence of Chamberlain’s death occurred just days before Lynch and five others, including Christopher Morvillo, one of Lynch’s lawyers who defended him in the fraud case, and Morgan Stanley International chairman Jonathan Bloomer, who testified in Lynch’s defense, went missing when the Bayesian superyacht sank off the coast of Sicily early Monday.

Yacht expert breaks down luxury superyacht tragedy after boat capsizes in freak storm: 'There are always limits' Video

The other three people still missing are believed to be Lynch’s 18-year-old daughter Hannah, Bloomer’s wife Neda, and Morvillo’s wife Judy.

Recaldo Thomas

Recaldo Thomas, a chef who died in the yacht disaster off Sicily's coast, poses for a selfie in this picture obtained from social media. (Recaldo Thomas/via Reuters)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ten crew members and 12 passengers, including British, American and Canadian nationals were onboard when the vessel capsized. One man's body was recovered, identified as onboard chef Recaldo Thomas, an Antiguan citizen. Fifteen people were rescued, including a 1-year-old girl, authorities said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.