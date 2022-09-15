Expand / Collapse search
Russia
Published

Xi questions Putin over 'concerns' with war in Ukraine in face to face meeting

Putin thanked Xi for friendship and 'balanced' approach to war in Ukraine

By Caitlin McFall | Fox News
In their first face to face meeting since Russia invaded Ukraine, Chinese President Xi Jinping reportedly voiced "concerns" Thursday over the six-month-long war, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin. 

"We understand your questions and concern about this. During today's meeting, we will of course explain our position," Putin said, according to Reuters. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin talks to Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.

Russian President Vladimir Putin talks to Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. (Alexandr Demyanchuk, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Though it is unclear what issues Beijing would like addressed when it comes to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which it has refused to condemn or refer to as a war, Putin thanked Xi for his "balanced position…when it comes to the Ukraine crisis."

The pair met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) which was attended by six other nations including India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Xi and Putin reportedly took aim at the U.S. during the day’s meet up and accused it of taking "ugly" strides to maintain global domination by aiding Kyiv. 

Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin pose for a photo on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin pose for a photo on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. (Alexandr Demyanchuk, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

"Attempts to create a unipolar world have recently taken an absolutely ugly shape," Putin said during his opening remarks at the summit. "They are absolutely unacceptable for the vast majority of countries on the globe."

Xi took a more delicate approach and said he was ready to "set an example of a responsible world power and to play a leading role to take the rapidly changing world on a track of sustainable and positive development."

Iran is now also set to join the SCO, and on Thursday signed a memorandum to join the expanding security body. 

Chinese President Xi Jinping, center, is met by Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, right, as he arrives at the Nur-sultan Nazarbayev International Airport for a state visit, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, center, is met by Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, right, as he arrives at the Nur-sultan Nazarbayev International Airport for a state visit, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (Yao Dawei/Xinhua via AP)

Putin, who has looked to Tehran to provide arms as its supplies dwindle in Ukraine, championed the move and said any remaining steps towards Iran’s partnership were just a "formality."

"We are very happy about this," Putin said according to a Tass report. "We have done everything for Iran to become a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization."

Caitlin McFall is a Fox News Digital reporter. You can reach her at caitlin.mcfall@fox.com or @ctlnmcfall on Twitter.